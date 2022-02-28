Ukrainians have shown tough resolve to fight their much stronger neighbour, Russia. They have refused to bow down in the face of the grave threat. It is not just Ukrainian men who have taken up arms against the aggressor, but the women have also taken it upon themselves to save their country.

Former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna has discarded her fancy clothes and shows for weapons and combat boots. According to MARCA, the beauty queen has joined the Ukrainian armed forces to defend her country.

Lenna represented Ukraine in the 2015 Miss Grand International beauty contest. She has been posting pictures of herself in a military uniform and with weapons ever since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Her Instagram profile is filled with pictures of herself while training with weapons in secluded areas and indoor training grounds. A Daily Mail report states that Lenna generally works as a public relations manager in Turkey.

In her recent Instagram story, which disappeared after 24 hours, Lenna could be seen practising hitting targets at a shooting range. "Training. The invaders will die on our land! All world sees this! Wait and see what will happen," read the caption of her post.

"... Anyone who wants to join the defence of security in Europe, the world can come and stand side by side with Ukrainians against the invaders of the 21st century. Ask your embassy," it adds.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged all citizens to take up arms against Russia. Men aged between 18 and 60 have been restricted from leaving the country.

Social media has been flooded with videos and images showing Ukrainian citizens making Molotov cocktails after President Zelensky asked them to make the petrol bombs.

Twitter also has been flooded with pictures of citizens forming queues and waiting for their turn to receive weapons from recruitment centres in Kyiv.

Thousands of civilians have joined the battle against Russia and are being trained by Ukrainian forces. Ordinary citizens could be seen standing up against Russian soldiers asking them to leave their country.

Meanwhile, Russia has continued its assault on Ukraine despite calls from the United Nations and European Union to stop the violence. Countries like the US, the UK and Germany have also imposed severe sanctions against Russia so as to isolate it and throttle its economy.