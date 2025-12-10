As the live-action adaptation of Tangled continues production following a temporary pause earlier in 2025, rumours have been circulating online about which actress Disney is eyeing for the lead role of Rapunzel, as the studio moves forward with adapting its animated classics and is reportedly in early development.

The live-action film is expected to follow the story of Rapunzel, a young woman with magical, long hair that can heal. She forms an unlikely bond with Flynn Ryder, a wanted thief, who stumbles upon Rapunzel's tower — a place she has never been allowed to leave. The original animated film, released in 2010, grossed over $590 million worldwide.

The film will be directed by Michael Gracey, best known for The Greatest Showman, with the screenplay written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

The actresses rumoured to be Disney's top choices for the role of Rapunzel, as reported by Nexus Point News, are Sadie Sink, McKenna Grace, Emma Myers, Isabel May, and the newest addition to the roster, Freya Skye — and here's why fans believe Disney might be eyeing them for the iconic role.

Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink has gained widespread popularity through her breakout role as Max in Stranger Things and has spent the past year filming the Disney and Sony collaboration Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

She also previously starred in Searchlight Pictures' O'Dessa, which premiered earlier this year on Hulu.

Nexus Point News notes that Sink's existing presence within Disney's 'orbit' adds weight to the idea that she could be considered for one of the studio's most iconic princess roles.

Sink also boasts a strong Broadway background, having played Annie in Annie (2012–2014) and a young Queen Elizabeth II in The Audience (2015).

She recently returned to Broadway in the 2025 play John Proctor Is the Villain, starring as Shelby Holcomb.

Many fans believe she is well-suited for the role, citing her Broadway experience and singing ability as reasons she could successfully take on Rapunzel.

McKenna Grace

Grace's name has also been heard as the one being considered for the role. This year, Grace has appeared in Five Nights at Freddy's 2 and Regretting You this year, and she recently completed filming Sunrise on the Reaping, the highly anticipated Hunger Games prequel.

Given her young-looking appearance, most of the studios gave her roles that required her to portray young versions, especially blond characters.

She has also previously worked with Disney, portraying a young Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel.

Visually, she closely resembles traditional interpretations of Rapunzel, leading many to describe her as a natural fit for the role. In addition, the young actress is a singer-songwriter.

Emma Myers

Myers has gained widespread recognition for her role as Enid Sinclair in Netflix's global hit Wednesday, where she quickly became a fan favourite.

She followed this success with a role in the Netflix adaptation of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder and also starred in A Minecraft Movie.

Although there are no publicly available clips showing Myers singing, Disney may be considering her for Rapunzel based on her strong acting skills.

Isabel May

May is best known for her roles in Taylor Sheridan's 1883 and 1923 series and is set to appear in Scream 7 as the daughter of Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell.

Reports indicate that May is musically inclined and plays the piano, but there is no verified public record of her singing professionally.

Freya Skye

Freya Skye, the Zombies 4 actress, is the latest actress added to Disney's rumored top choice for Rapunzel, as reported by The Express Tribune. The film director Michael Gracey's recent online activity has appeared to hint at who they are eyeing to become Rapunzel.

The director has recently followed Skye, who has both singing and acting experience, qualities that people think are needed to land the role as the lead role of the 2010 animated film.

Skye made her feature debut in Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires just this July 2025 and appeared as Piper in the second season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Her singing credits extend across more than a dozen singles, adding further weight to predictions that she may be under consideration for Rapunzel.

Furthermore, Scarlett Johansson is reportedly 'in talks' to join the Tangled cast, potentially taking on the role of Mother Gothel, the story's central antagonist.

For now, all of this remains speculative and purely rumour, as there have been no official statements or reports confirming that any of these five actresses will be portraying Rapunzel. Fans will have to sit tight and wait for further announcements.