An aide to Mitch McConnell declined to answer an independent journalist twice on Wednesday when confronted in Washington over whether the Republican senator will release a video statement regarding his health.

In case you missed it, the 84-year-old Kentucky politician was last seen in public on 14 June, when emergency services were dispatched to his Washington residence. Medics logged the incident as a cardiac arrest and reported that CPR was performed at the scene before the senator was transported to George Washington University Hospital for further treatment.

Mitch McConnell Aide Confronted Over Video Statement

Independent journalist Nicholas Ballasy uploaded footage of two separate encounters to X on Wednesday, documenting his attempts to question McConnell spokesperson Robert Steurer. The 59-year-old staffer, who has worked on the team for more than two decades, walked away from the camera as Ballasy asked whether McConnell would provide a recorded statement.

This is not the first time Ballasy has approached the veteran Kentucky Republican's staff in public to seek answers. Earlier this month, he stopped press secretary Stephanie Penn. She declined to acknowledge the journalist, choosing instead to smile and wave at other people as she passed by.

Chief of staff Terry Carmack runs the operation for McConnell. He joined the payroll in 2010 and assumed the top post four years ago. Like Steurer, Carmack has remained tight-lipped regarding his boss. Both staffers are expected to earn salaries exceeding $226,000 (around £168,000) this year.

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Missing Mitch McConnell Sparks Unverified Online Speculation

For nearly a month following his hospital admission, the senator's office did not release any public statements about his condition. This extended silence prompted social media users to circulate unverified conspiracy theories suggesting that the politician was either deceased or on life support.

Far-right activist Laura Loomer further stated she had been told by sources that the senator was completely 'brain dead'. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

First Mitch McConnell Health Update Released July

The senator's team issued their first substantive health update on 12 July. Representatives released an official statement alongside a photograph of the politician sitting up in bed beside his 73-year-old wife Elaine Chao, holding a copy of that day's newspaper.

The statement noted that he had not suffered a heart attack, a concussion, or a stroke prior to being admitted, and confirmed he had no broken bones. Representatives stated only that he had briefly lost consciousness and subsequently contracted a mild case of pneumonia while at the clinic.

Social Media Users Question Mitch McConnell Photos

Following the release of the 12 July photograph, social media users were quick to slam the image as an AI fake. Similar claims surfaced again last week when a second picture was published, showing McConnell in much the same pose with his wife beside him again.

Despite the release of these images, doctors have since stated that the senator is 'not yet medically cleared' to leave rehab. As staffers continue to deflect public questions, the exact timeline for his return to legislative duties remains unconfirmed.