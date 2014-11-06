Million Mask March protests took place around the globe as part of a world-wide protest organised by Anonymous, the hacktivist group.

Masked protesters demonstrated against a variety of issues including austerity, mass surveillance, and corruption in government, corporations and journalism.

The protests were designed to coincide with Guy Fawkes Day, and many wore the Guy Fawkes mask (popularised by the book and film V for Vendetta) which has come to symbolise the Anonymous movement.

The mask represents the 17th century conspirator who was part of a plan to blow up the House of Lords in 1605.