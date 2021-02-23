The battle between the world's top football clubs is not just on the pitch. As it turns out, they are even competing against each other on social media. The team behind French club AS Monaco's Twitter acount decided to troll Spanish club FC Barcelona last Sunday.

Monaco defeated reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain 0-2 at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. This victory is significant because PSG had just thrashed Barcelona 4-1 earlier in the week. The two sides met in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie in the UEFA Champions League. It was a sobering defeat for Barcelona, who suffered a devastating exit from the Champions League last season. They now have a massive mountain to climb if they wish to stay in this season's competition.

In the tweet shared on Monaco's Spanish language account, they said, "We beat PSG in the first leg and in the second leg. Barcelona, if you need any advice, send us a DM."

¡Le ganamos al PSG en la ida y en la vuelta! ?



Barcelona, si necesitan un consejo envíenos un DM. ? pic.twitter.com/nFZomjPeK9 — AS Monaco ES ?? (@AS_Monaco_ES) February 21, 2021

The tweet comes with a photo from the recent victory as well as graphics showing their 3-2 and 2-0 victories against PSG.

It's a mean feat to achieve the double against the defending champions, and Niko Kovac's side is proud of their achievement. They came into the match last Sunday with a solid defence and managed to keep the PSG attack at bay.

They did not hesitate in their attack, scoring the first goal in the opening 6 minutes courtesy of Sofiane Diop. PSG was unable to find an answer before Monaco struck again to double the lead in the 51st minute via Guillermo Maripan.

FC Barcelona has yet to respond to Monaco's tweet, but nobody knows if DMs were in fact, exchanged.

Meanwhile, Monaco has kept the Ligue 1 title race interesting, with Lille still leading with 58 points. Lyon and PSG are within striking distance at 55 and 54 points respectively. Monaco sits in 4th place just two points behind PSG.