At least 458 children have died as a result of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan, accounting for nearly one-third of the total fatalities recorded so far.

The record monsoon rains and melting glaciers have led to a disaster of epic proportions in the country. The floods have affected 33 million and killed 1,481 people since mid-June.

According to a report in Aljazeera, the floods were a result of the severe heatwave that caused the melting of glaciers and record monsoon rains. Multiple experts have blamed climate change for the damage witnessed by the South Asian nation.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres went on to describe the flooding as a "monsoon on steroids" and a "climate catastrophe." Guterres visited the flood-ravaged country on Saturday and said that he had "never seen climate carnage" on such a scale.

"I have seen many humanitarian disasters in the world, but I have never seen climate carnage on this scale. I have simply no words to describe what I have seen today," he said.

I have never seen climate carnage on the scale of the floods here in Pakistan.



As our planet continues to warm, all countries will increasingly suffer losses and damage from climate beyond their capacity to adapt.



This is a global crisis. It demands a global response. pic.twitter.com/5nqcJIMoIA — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 10, 2022

Pakistan's floods is the final warning for climate apocalypse of our planet. pic.twitter.com/BOtbTUWo1W — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) September 12, 2022

The floods have swept away entire villages, bridges, and roads. A third of the country's territory was inundated with water at one point. The authorities are still struggling to evacuate people from flooded areas and provide relief materials to those trapped in destroyed regions.

The situation is only expected to further deteriorate as the meteorological department has predicted more rain in the coming days in the Sindh region, which has been the worst affected so far.

At least 638 people, including 274 children, have died in the province alone. Almost a million people have been left homeless in the country, with many being forced to sleep in the open. Several health facilities have also been damaged in different cities, leaving people vulnerable to disease and infections.

The UN has now urged the world to come together to help the country. It recently made an urgent appeal to raise $160 million. The UN member nations immediately responded to the call and managed to commit $150 million to the cause.