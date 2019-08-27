This year's MTV VMA awards introduced two special categories- "Best K-Pop" and "Video for Good." It was no big surprise when BTS took the K-pop award. They won this award for the song "Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey. They also won the "Best Group" award. This made them the first-ever winners in this category. The show was hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco had much more than just this.

The 48-year-old hip-hop legend, Missy Elliot, received her long overdue "Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award." Taylor Swift swept two awards:"Video for Good" and "Video of the Year" for her "You Need To Calm Down" video. Ariana Grande was awarded "Artist of the Year" and Billie Eilish became the "Best New Artist" and "Push Artist of the Year."

The "Song of the Year" went to "Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus for "Old Town Road (Remix)." "Señorita" by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello is not far behind as they received the "Best Collaboration" award. It also received the "Best Choreography Award."

We cannot forget teen favourite Jonas Brothers, who made a recent comeback. They received the "Best Pop" award for their new album "Sucker." Cardi B won the "Best Hip-Hop" award for "Money"

The award for "Best Dance" was given to The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha for "Call You Mine." Calmatic took away the "Best Direction" award for Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Where is the sign up sheet for @Normani basketball team? ... asking for a friend! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/4SidKzPK3X — MTV (@MTV) August 27, 2019

Entertainment Tonight's live blog stated that apart from awards and recognitions the star-studded night was also glittering with shiny performances. Normani performed "Motivation: and we saw Miley Cyrus ripping our hearts off with her "Slide Away" performance at the event. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes gave us goosebumps with their "Senorita" performance once again. Taylor Swift performed "You Need To Calm Down" and her recent single, "Lover." The Jonas Brothers set the moods with their "Sucker" & "Only Human" performance. Lizzo stole the first half of the award ceremony with her "Truth Hurts" / "Good as Hell" performance.

The starry night was a blast not just for the awards, but also for the top performances backed by celebrity style.