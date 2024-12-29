Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, has stunned many by revealing that his ex-wife, Renee Portnoy, retains complete access to his £118 million ($150 million) fortune.

Despite ending their eight-year marriage amicably in 2017, the couple never finalised a legal divorce due to their shared financial arrangements.

Portnoy, 47, made the surprising admission during a recent appearance on The Sage Steele Show on YouTube. 'She still currently has access to all my money. If she just wanted to be like, "I'm taking it and be gone," she could,' he explained. 'We met when Barstool was nothing, so she rode the grind up with us.'

The entrepreneur credited Renee for supporting him through the journey of building his business empire, describing her as someone who was with him 'every step of the way.'

From Humble Beginnings to a Media Empire

Portnoy launched Barstool Sports in 2003 as a four-page free publication focused on sports and gambling, which he personally handed out at subway stations in Boston. Over the years, the brand evolved into a lifestyle and pop culture juggernaut, now reaching more than 66 million users monthly.

By 2009, Barstool had shifted entirely online, cementing its position as one of the most influential media brands in the United States. In 2020, Portnoy sold a majority stake in the company to Penn Entertainment, only to regain full ownership in 2023.

Known for his outspoken views on sports, culture, and pizza, Portnoy has also gained a significant following for his insights into stock market investing, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'She Wouldn't Abuse It'

During the interview, Portnoy expressed unwavering trust in Renee's integrity, emphasising her frugality compared to his own spending habits. 'I trust her implicitly,' he said, adding that Renee is still his best friend. 'It's impossible to replace someone who has seen everything you've been through.'

Despite the substantial fortune at her disposal, Renee has reportedly declined to take half of Portnoy's wealth. The couple's financial situation has presented legal complications. Massachusetts courts have refused to grant them a divorce, citing their shared bank account.

The pair had requested to maintain joint access to the account, which is entirely funded by Portnoy to cover Renee's expenses without restrictions.

Portnoy also sought to provide for Renee's medical insurance post-divorce, but the court deemed the arrangement 'unacceptable.'

Life After Marriage

Since their separation, Portnoy and Renee have maintained a close bond, with Portnoy continuing to support her financially. However, their romantic lives have moved in different directions.

From 2020 to 2023, Portnoy dated model Silvana Mojica. Reflecting on their breakup, he shared, 'I just didn't think I could give Silvana the kind of life she deserves.'

Diversifying Into Investments

Portnoy has not only built a media empire but also ventured into the world of investing. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he launched a YouTube channel, Davey Day Trader, to share his stock market strategies.

The channel gained traction for its candid commentary and Portnoy's willingness to discuss both successes and failures.

Earlier this year, he revealed a £783,580 ($1 million) loss on Tesla stock but has remained an advocate of cryptocurrencies, investing heavily in Bitcoin and other digital assets.

He has also adopted a strategy inspired by legendary investor Warren Buffett, focusing on acquiring undervalued companies with long-term growth potential.

An Unconventional Partnership

Portnoy's ongoing financial partnership with Renee remains a rarity in the world of high-profile divorces, where disputes over wealth often make headlines.

By maintaining a trusting relationship with his ex-wife, Portnoy offers a unique perspective on post-marital dynamics, demonstrating that mutual respect and transparency can defy conventional norms.