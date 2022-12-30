The former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, has revealed that she "could not stand" her husband, Barack Obama, for almost 10 years. She made the comments during an interview with Revolt TV last week.

People think I'm being catty by saying this - it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she said. "And guess when it happened? When those kids were little."

Michelle said that it began shortly after the birth of the couple's two daughters, who are both now in their 20s. She opened up about what it is like to be married to someone and the trials and tribulations that follow once you are married.

"...for 10 years while we're trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who's doing what and what, I was like: 'Ugh, this isn't even,'" Michelle recalled. "And guess what? Marriage isn't 50/50, ever, ever."

The former first lady spoke candidly about the struggles couples face during the initial few years of their marriage and how one must find the balance.

"There are times [when] I'm 70, he's 30. There are times he's 60, 40, but guess what? 10 years - we've been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30, it's just how you look at it. And people give up ... 'Five years, I can't take it.'"

Michelle believes that it is important that you still "like" the person you are married to.

"I mean, you could be mad at him, but do you still look at him and go: 'I'm not happy with you, but I respect you. I don't agree with you, but you're still a kind, smart person,'" she said. She added that feelings will change over time, but that is exactly when a couple needs to work on their relationship.

The former first lady's comments have received much praise from social media users who are lauding her for her transparency.

"I love ⁦@MichelleObama⁩ even more after reading this. She's right, those years when kids are little are so stressful then plus work and plus cleaning! Love her honesty!!" wrote a Twitter user.

This is not the first time she has spoken about what it takes to make a marriage successful. In 2020, she recalled the times when she wanted to push her husband "out of the window."

"There were times that I wanted to push Barack out of the window, right. And I say that, because it's like you've got to know the feelings will be intense. But that doesn't mean you quit. And these periods can last a long time. They can last years," she added.

Michelle also said that marriage should be approached like picking a basketball team as she believes it would lead to "better marriages" because then "you want your teammate to be a winner."