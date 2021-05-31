World number two Naomi Osaka may have bitten off more than she can chew. The Japanese player is currently facing expulsion from the French Open and future Grand Slam tournaments if she continues her media boycott.

Read more French Open: Naomi Osaka to boycott media for mental health reasons

It may be remembered that Osaka issued a statement on social media last week, wherein she declared that she will not participate in any news conferences during the 2021 French Open, which is ongoing at Roland Garros. She cited mental health concerns as her motivation behind the decision, which has earned her a fine of $15,000 (£10,570) so far.

Osaka won her first round match on Sunday over Romania's Patricia Maria Tig, 6-4 7-6 (7-4). While she did give the customary on-court interview for match winners, she did not hold a press conference.

According to the BBC, the organisers of the four Grand Slam events in Australia, France, UK (Wimbledon) and the US jointly issued a statement saying "more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions" await Osaka if she continues her media boycott.

French Open organisers tried to open a dialogue with the player ahead of the event, but she refused to engage. "A core element of the Grand Slam regulations is the responsibility of the players to engage with the media, whatever the result of their match, a responsibility which players take for the benefit of the sport, the fans and for themselves," the statement said.

Osaka has been warned that she may face tougher sanctions "including default from the tournament and the trigger of a major offence investigation." The statement also pointed out that the current rules are meant "to ensure all players are treated exactly the same".

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) also supported the stance of the Grand Slam organisers saying that players "have a responsibility to their sport and their fans" to speak to the media during competitions.

20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal said that while he respects Osaka's opinion, he feels that players must be ready to answer questions. He also emphasised that the sport and the athletes will not be able to enjoy the popularity and recognition that they currently have if not for the media.

Naomi Broady a British player, echoed Nadal's thoughts. "Largely the prize money given to us is from the media rights that the tournament sells and if you're not participating with the media then maybe you can't participate in the tournament," she said.