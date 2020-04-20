Coronavirus has not only impacted life on Earth but also in space. NASA astronauts from International Space Station have returned to Earth after learning about the virus pandemic.

According to Independent, a team of three astronauts—Jessica Meir, Andrew Morgan, and Oleg Skripochka—who were in the space for more than 200 days, landed on Earth on Friday morning. The crew landed safely near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan only to find a new world, grappling to contain coronavirus and living a different lifestyle following the rules of social distancing and massive lockdowns.

The Soyuz capsule touched down on earth carrying NASA's Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir, and Russian space agency Roscosmos' Oleg Skripochka. Russian officials are reportedly taking preventive measures to safeguard the astronauts from the fast-spreading virus outbreak. It is said that the recovery team and medical personnel have been hard at work ensuring that the astronauts are safe. They are currently under close medical surveillance and have been tested for COVID-19.

Amid the lockdown, the crew will be taking an unusually long journey back home from Kazakhstan. They will be flown by helicopters to Baikonur, from where the astronauts will disperse and head to their respective cities. Skripochka will be heading to Moscow, meanwhile, the NASA astronauts will have to take a road journey from Baiknour to Kyzyl-Orda, from where they will board a flight to the US. The unusually long journey seemed to be a part of Kazakhstan's quarantine measures to keep the astronauts safe.

"Home safe and sound. Today's landing wraps up a 205-day mission for both @Astro_Jessica and Oleg Skripochka and a 272-day mission for AstroDrewMorgan. Welcome home!" NASA tweeted upon their landing on Friday.

Meanwhile, the space station agency also added a link to the video that shows the space travellers being helped out of the capsule.

Speaking at a press conference from the outer space, the astronauts revealed that they have been staying updated about the pandemic news even from the space. Also, returning to Earth amid the pandemic may not be easy for them.

"We can tell you that the Earth still looks just as stunning as always from up here, so it's difficult to believe all the changes that have taken place since both of us have been up here," Meir said.