The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) invites everyone to join its "Deep Space Food Challenge" to help find a solution that will provide fresh nutritious food for astronauts that could last them for a long time.

NASA made the announcement in February and the challenge also offers a good prize. The agency allocated $500,000 and the winners will have a chance to get a share of the amount. The only catch - it must sustain the astronauts for three years.

On NASA's website, it explained that the "Deep Space Food Challenge" is an international competition. It seeks to find novel food technologies or systems that require minimal input yet can produce safe, palatable, and nutritious food output that can last astronauts for long-duration space missions. Once discovered, the agency also looks at the potential of the solution to also benefit people on earth.

The agency admitted that it does not have a real food system that meets astronauts' nutritional needs during space flights which cover a lengthy period. It is also hoping that it can help provide answers for food sustainability on earth.

It further explained that on earth, food sustainability is a real problem. It stated that situations like disasters can disrupt the food supply chain and can worsen an already existing food shortage.

Elaborating on the solution that the agency wants to find, it explained that "efficient use of volume, water, and other inputs for producing food could enable technologies with reduced impact on the resources needed for food production here on Earth."

The agency clearly outlined the criteria for the food solution that they want from the contest participants. The food must "help fill food gaps for a three-year round-trip mission with no resupply." It can be a tall order but it can also prove very useful even on earth. Another requirement that NASA underscored is that it can improve the accessibility of food on earth, meaning that those in harsh environments, remote areas, and even in urban areas may produce the food.

Obviously, taste is another factor. It must also satisfy the palate of four astronauts during missions, Travel and Leisure noted.

Twenty top scoring teams will win Phase 1 of the challenge and NASA will reward them with $25,000 each. Winners will get an invite to join Phase 2 once the latter is already open. Interested teams must register by May 28 and participants must submit entries not later than July 31.