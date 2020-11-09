In its endeavour to return to the moon, NASA is seeking new partners to record the trip. The space agency has sent out an announcement for proposals to the companies to join them in the Artemis program.

NASA is calling for submissions of potential partnerships by companies who can help them document the journey that will put back astronauts to the lunar surface and take the first woman to the moon. They want the new partnership to bring them approaches that go beyond their "standard coverage" on NASA TV. The proposals are to be submitted by 11:59 p.m. EST, Dec. 11.

"We're looking for partners to use advanced technologies, imagery applications, and approaches that will go beyond our standard coverage on NASA TV," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine as quoted in the press release. "We want to capture the awe of Apollo for a new generation – the Artemis Generation. Just as people were glued to the TV 50 years ago as astronauts took the first steps on the Moon, we want to bring people along in this new era of exploration."

Through this announcement, the space agency seeks to incorporate potential innovative technologies or hardware that could enhance NASA's existing photography and imagery unit. They are open to including hardware such as "360-degree field-of-view camera systems, virtual reality, advanced imagery compression to improve image quality over limited bandwidth communication links; unique storytelling and distribution methods, 4K and Ultra HD camera systems, robotic "third-person" views, crew handheld camera systems, image stabilization," and more.

They are welcoming broadcasters, studios, the aerospace industry, academic institutions, nonprofit organisations, to join them in their journey that is targeted to launch by 2023 and land on the moon by 2024.

NASA's Artemis 3 is planned to be the second crewed mission of the Artemis program that will take 2 astronauts to Moon's South Polar Region. This is the first crewed lunar exploration program since Apollo 17 in 1972. With the Artemis program, NASA plans to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before and wants to establish a human presence on the moon before the manned mission to Mars.