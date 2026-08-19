Natalie Harp's devotion to Donald Trump has taken on an extraordinary new dimension after her estranged brother described her relationship with the president as an 'unhealthy obsession'.

The bizarre episode, which reportedly happened outside Trump Tower in October 2023, has resurfaced amid growing scrutiny of Harp's increasingly prominent position inside Trump's inner circle.

Her brother's reaction has now fuelled online comparisons to the psychological thriller Fatal Attraction, with critics questioning just how far the young aide's loyalty to the president goes.

Harp Reportedly Jumped Into Trump's SUV

The incident reportedly unfolded while Trump's motorcade was waiting outside Trump Tower before the then-former president headed to court.

According to the account, aides realised there was no available seat for Harp when the vehicles were preparing to leave. Rather than remaining behind, she reportedly jumped into the trunk of one of the SUVs so she could travel with Trump.

Her brother, who is estranged from Harp, reacted bluntly when discussing the story.

'It's actually kind of sad... that's like an unhealthy obsession,' he said.

Trump aide Natalie Harp’s brother reacts to new CNN reporting that she once jumped into the trunk of an SUV in Trump’s motorcade when she was told there were no seats left: “It’s actually kind of sad… that’s like an unhealthy obsession.” pic.twitter.com/EszkjlcC2h — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) August 19, 2026

Harp's Role Inside Trump's Inner Circle Has Grown

Harp is no longer simply another member of Trump's staff. The 34-year-old aide has become one of the president's most trusted communications figures, helping manage his communications and regularly preparing material for his social media posts.

She has earned the nickname 'human printer' because she is known for supplying Trump with large-format printouts of news articles, social media posts and other information, including material concerning his own online activity.

Her closeness to Trump has reportedly caused irritation among some senior aides, although White House officials have defended her as loyal and hardworking.

That influence has continued to grow, placing Harp unusually close to the president during major political and international events.

Harp's Bond With Trump

Harp has publicly credited Trump and legislation he signed in 2018, the Right to Try Act, with helping give her another option while she was seriously ill. The law allows certain terminally ill patients to seek access to experimental treatments that have not yet received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Harp later became a vocal supporter of Trump, appearing on Fox & Friends before eventually joining his political operation.

However, reporting has since raised questions about the precise timeline of her treatment and whether the Right to Try Act actually enabled her access to the drug she received.

Despite those questions, Harp has continued to portray Trump as a pivotal figure in her survival and subsequent career.

Secret Flight Controversy

The SUV story has resurfaced at a particularly sensitive moment because of Harp's presence on a secretive flight with Trump following his trip to Turkey.

Reports said Trump was moved from a Boeing 747 onto a smaller C-32A aircraft amid concerns about potential Iranian missile threats. While senior officials and members of the White House press pool remained on the larger aircraft, Trump travelled on the smaller plane with a select group of aides.

The decision prompted questions about why so few people were brought along and why the larger aircraft, carrying numerous officials and journalists, continued under the Air Force One call sign.