Melania Trump's increasingly limited role in her husband's second administration has been linked to an alleged power struggle with Natalie Harp, Donald Trump's 35-year-old executive assistant, according to biographer Michael Wolff.

The first lady does not appreciate her husband’s 35-year-old assistant, according to a Trump biographer.

https://t.co/BHVr59ADBJ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 18, 2026

Wolff claims Melania avoided appearances with the president when Harp was present, arguing that the aide's extraordinary proximity to Trump contributed to the first lady's withdrawal from parts of White House life. The claim has not been independently established, and the White House has rejected Wolff's account.

The allegations have nevertheless renewed scrutiny of Harp's unusual position inside Trump's inner circle, where her access appears to extend well beyond the conventional duties of an executive assistant.

Harp's White House Influence

Harp has become one of the most visible figures around Trump, accompanying him during meetings, travel and other presidential activities.

She is known as Trump's 'human printer', a nickname linked to reports that she carries a portable printer and prepares physical copies of news reports, social media posts and other material for the president to review.

Her formal White House role is special assistant and executive assistant to the president, a position she took up in January 2025.

Reporting has portrayed Harp as a conduit for information reaching Trump. She has reportedly helped prepare material for his review and has had access to his Truth Social account, where she has assisted with posts.

Read more How Melania Trump's 'Vanishing Act' And 'Virtually Non-Existent' Office Fuel Donald Trump Divorce Rumours How Melania Trump's 'Vanishing Act' And 'Virtually Non-Existent' Office Fuel Donald Trump Divorce Rumours

That does not mean Harp independently controls Trump's social media output. Reported access to an account or involvement in preparing posts is not evidence that she writes or determines everything published under the president's name.

Claims About Melania

It is Harp's proximity to Trump, rather than her formal title, that forms the basis of Wolff's claims about Melania.

According to reporting on Wolff's latest account, Melania would avoid appearing alongside Trump when Harp was expected to be present. Wolff has portrayed the situation as a power struggle in which Harp became an increasingly dominant presence around the president.

Trump's young aide 'stroking his ego' as questions raised over Melania's absencehttps://t.co/OQmSZzvGbb — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) August 17, 2026

The claim offers one possible explanation for Melania's limited public schedule, but it does not establish that Harp caused the first lady to withdraw from White House life.

Melania's appearances can be counted, but the reasons for her absence cannot simply be inferred from those figures. Her public role has also included diplomatic engagements and activities that do not necessarily generate extensive media coverage.

The White House has dismissed Wolff's claims and attacked his credibility, leaving the alleged conflict disputed.

Rumours Surrounding Harp

Harp's unusually close relationship with Trump has also generated more sensational speculation.

Online rumours have alleged that Trump is having an affair with his younger aide. Fact-checkers, however, have found no independent evidence establishing a romantic or sexual relationship between the pair.

The same caution applies to claims that Harp personally displaced Melania from the president's inner circle. Her constant presence may be documented or reported, but that does not establish what happens inside Trump's private relationships.

Wolff has also reportedly described highly personal notes Harp allegedly left for Trump, including messages expressing an intense level of attachment. Those accounts come from Wolff and his sources rather than public records that independently establish the nature of their relationship.

The Hospice Nurse Claim

One rumour surrounding Harp can be rejected more clearly.

Snopes found no evidence supporting an online claim that Harp is secretly Trump's hospice nurse. There is no verified evidence that she holds such a professional role.

The false claim illustrates how Harp's unusually high visibility has fuelled increasingly elaborate speculation about her relationship with the president.

What Can Be Proven

What can be established is considerably narrower.

Harp holds an official White House position and has become a trusted presence around Trump. Multiple reports have described her role in delivering information to the president and assisting with his social media activity. Her access has attracted attention precisely because it appears to extend beyond the ordinary duties associated with an executive assistant.

What remains unproven is the more dramatic conclusion that her relationship with Trump caused Melania to leave or withdraw from the White House.

Wolff's account provides a striking explanation for the first lady's reduced public presence, but it remains an allegation rather than an established fact.

For now, the evidence points to an unusually influential presidential aide, a first lady who has maintained a comparatively low public profile and a reported tension between the two women.

Whether that tension actually drove Melania Trump away from the White House, however, remains a claim that still needs independent proof.