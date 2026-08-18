First lady Melania Trump has 'practically' stepped away from her role as wife because aide Natalie Harp now controls access to Donald Trump, according to biographer Michael Wolff. He claims Harp's proximity to the US president has left 'no room' for his wife, a portrayal White House officials strongly reject, branding Wolff a 'serial liar'.

Wolff alleges a quiet power struggle in which the 35-year-old executive assistant has become the gatekeeper to the commander-in-chief, with Melania reportedly limiting her appearances with her husband to strictly official engagements.

Natalie Harp's Access and Melania's Vanishing Schedule

The public schedule of the first lady has been notably sparse since the 2025 inauguration. Reports from the Daily Beast note she was seen in public just 47 times during that first year.

That trend continued, with only 38 days of appearances recorded in the first seven months of 2026. This prolonged absence has already prompted public speculation.

The core of the reported tension is the constant presence of the 35-year-old executive assistant. Wolff wrote that appearances by the first lady were previously carefully negotiated, but that she would choose not to attend if Harp was present.

The biographer wrote that since the aide was always around, the first lady rarely was, appearing with her husband only during the final campaign week.

Close Quarters: Reports on Harp's Proximity to Trump

BREAKING: OOOF! Stunning new reporting shows Melania Trump is locked in a “power struggle” with Trump’s young, blonde assistant Natalie Harp and has “given up the role of wife!”



This is so embarrassing…



The Daily Beast is reporting that Melania refuses to be seen in public… pic.twitter.com/qsjKFqwyV4 — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) August 18, 2026

The proximity Harp maintains has been described as unusual. Reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan detailed in their book Regime Change that Harp once set up a bed for herself in the maid quarters to remain close to him. She also reportedly left letters in his personal spaces, with one note reading, 'You are all that matters to me.'

Haberman recently said the aide functions as a 'living security blanket' for the 80-year-old leader. She noted that Harp was chosen to accompany him during a secretive transfer from Air Force One to a smaller plane via a catering truck following a NATO summit in Turkey last month.

How Melania Navigates Trump's Inner Circle

The first lady's limited public appearances have become a recurring topic for late-night television. Jimmy Fallon recently joked about her month-long absence, suggesting she was worried about being trapped inside a catering truck with her husband.

He also quipped about a scenario where she might have run off with Republican Mitch McConnell, referencing the senator's lengthy public absence since he was hospitalised in mid-June.

Beyond late-night material, political biographers say the Harp dynamic reflects a change in how Trump's inner circle operates. Critics have publicly questioned the president's reliance on a single aide. Wolff argues that nobody now gets between Harp and the president.

The biographer claims the aide has superseded the White House staff, his family and, ultimately, his wife. Anyone seeking an audience with the leader must now go through his assistant first.

White House Pushback and Unanswered Questions

The administration has responded by challenging Wolff's credibility rather than addressing the specific claims about Harp's role. Officials have firmly denied his characterisation and moved quickly to dismiss him as a 'serial liar'.

The first lady's reduced public schedule, however, remains documented in appearance counts, and the White House has not offered a detailed explanation for her limited visibility.