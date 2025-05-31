On 29 May 2025, Nationwide Building Society confirmed it would issue this year's £100 Fairer Share bonus, a direct reward to millions of its most engaged members. The announcement came alongside the release of the society's full-year financial results, continuing a tradition that has already returned hundreds of millions to customers.

The bonus will be paid between 13 and 28 June 2025, landing automatically in the accounts of those who meet the criteria. Last year, 3.85 million members shared a staggering £385 million, making it one of the most generous member payouts ever delivered by a UK financial institution.

What's the Fairer Share Bonus All About?

The Fairer Share bonus is Nationwide's way of saying thank you, rewarding members for their loyalty and active use of its services. As a mutual building society, Nationwide doesn't have external shareholders to please. Instead, it shares profits directly with its members.

In 2023, the society paid out £340 million to 3.4 million members. That rose again in 2024, signalling strong performance and customer support. With the 2025 bonus now confirmed, it marks the third year in a row, with overall payouts likely to surpass £1 billion since the scheme's launch.

Who Qualified for the £100?

To receive the bonus, members needed to have held a Nationwide current account — such as FlexAccount, FlexDirect, or FlexBasic — on or before 31 March 2025.

They also had to meet at least one of the following criteria as of that date: hold £100 or more in a Nationwide savings account, or owe £100 or more on a Nationwide mortgage.

There were additional requirements depending on account type. For example, FlexPlus account holders had to have paid their monthly fee. Those with FlexOne, FlexStudent, or FlexGraduate accounts needed to have made at least one transaction in March 2025 to be considered active.

In short, the bonus was designed for customers genuinely using Nationwide's services — not those with dormant or long-forgotten accounts.

How Will You Know If You're Getting It?

Nationwide began notifying eligible members from 31 May 2025. Members were contacted via email or through messages in the mobile app or online banking. There's no need to apply — if you qualify, the £100 bonus will simply appear in your account between mid and late June.

To avoid missing out on updates, it's still worth checking that your contact details are up to date via the app or online.

Is It Taxable?

Yes, the bonus counts as taxable income, so it may need to be declared on your tax return. Nationwide won't deduct anything at source, so the responsibility rests with the individual.

If you're self-employed or file a Self Assessment, remember to include the bonus when reporting income. If you're unsure about your situation, a tax adviser can help clarify your obligations.

More Than Just a Bonus

Nationwide remains the UK's largest building society and one of the few major financial institutions still operating as a mutual. That structure means it serves its members — not shareholders.

Chief Executive Debbie Crosbie has previously said the Fairer Share is just one way of 'building society, nationwide' — putting money back in the pockets of people who trust Nationwide with their savings, mortgages and everyday banking.

At a time when budgets are stretched and the cost of living continues to bite, even a £100 gesture can make a meaningful difference.

Final Thought

Whether used to offset bills, buy groceries or top up holiday plans, the £100 Fairer Share bonus is a reminder that customer loyalty can pay off. For many, it's more than just money — it's proof that choosing the right financial partner matters.

With the bonus now confirmed, millions of members will be watching their accounts in the weeks ahead, ready for that small but significant deposit to land.