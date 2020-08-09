The 2019-2020 season is going to be one of the most memorable for the NBA. Despite the roller coaster ride, the league, the teams, and the players are doing what they can to soldier on. Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for individual awards to honour top performers for the season.

The year started with the death of retired Commissioner David Stern. He was the man who held the reins of the NBA from 1984 to 2014. That period includes the second wave of the Celtics-Lakers rivalry (Russell era was the first), the Jordan ara, the "Collective Bargaining Agreement" era, and the early part of the LeBron era. You could say that Stern was the man who turned the NBA into the global sensation it is today.

Then came the tragic death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter. Finally, the coronavirus pandemic led to the lockdown and the Disney World bubble scenario. All of that happened in just one season that isn't even over.

Without further ado, here are the finalists for the best individual performers in this memorable season, according to the NBA.

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

• Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

17.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists

• Kendrick Nunn, Miami Heat

15.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists

• Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

22.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists

No surprise here. Statistically speaking, Williamson is head and shoulders above the other two finalists even if he only played less than 20 games in the season.

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

• Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

13.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Blocks, 1.0 Steals

• Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

9.4 Rebounds, 2.3 Blocks, 1.4 Steals

• Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

13.6 Rebounds, 2.0 Blocks, 0.8 Steals

It's surprising not to see Hassan Whiteside (13.7 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 0.4 steals) in this list based on the statistics alone. But an exciting thing here is how Antetokounmpo can win both the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. That's a feat completed by only two other players, Hakeem Olajuwon and Michael Jordan.

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

• Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

29.8 Points, 13.7 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists

• James Harden, Houston Rockets

34.3 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists

• LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

25.4 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 10.3 Assists

Antetokounmpo is the reigning MVP, and he led his team to the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Harden will likely win the scoring champion award and is doing the heavy lifting for the Rockets. King James has evolved into one of the most prolific playmakers in the league (possibly winning the assist leader title remarkably at his age and as a forward).

Other Awards

Kia NBA Sixth Man Award

• Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers

• Dennis Schröder, Oklahoma City Thunder

• Lou Williams, LA Clippers

Kia NBA Most Improved Player

• Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

• Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

• Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

NBA Coach of the Year

• Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks

• Billy Donovan, Oklahoma City Thunder

• Nick Nurse, Toronto Raptors

Winners will be announced soon. The Playoffs will start in mid-August and traditionally, individual award winners are announced before the end of the first round.