By the time the season restarts in Orlando, Florida, on July 30, the NBA would have suspended games for four and a half months. Commissioner Adam Silver and the league management have done their best to find a solution to finish the season and crown a 2019-2020 champion, but some insiders question their motives.

According to Bleacher Report, some insiders and executives are not too happy about the decision to move forward. One executive claims, "It's about the money, clearly. I'm just curious to see what practices they use if multiple people get it [coronavirus infection]. At what point do they do they shut it down?"

One agent says that there will definitely be an outbreak in the [NBA-Disney World] bubble. Without stringent control on the movement of Disney workers and the massive spike of cases in Florida, it's a joke to call it a bubble when staff workers are coming in and out on a daily basis.

The league and NBA teams have already lost millions in revenue due to the game suspensions. Refunding ticket sales and losing broadcasting revenue due to cancelled regular-season games has affected the entire league. While player salaries have been reduced, they continue to be paid even during the hiatus. The NBA is just looking to make money and recoup some of the losses at the risk of the players' health.

Commissioner Silver views the league restart differently. He claims that restarting sports will help society. "They bring people together when they need it the most." The protests and demonstrations all over the country following the George Floyd incident is unfortunate, but with emotions running high, what the country needs is positivity and a peaceful campaign against social injustice. The NBA can help with those aspects," he said.

The country as a whole is also frustrated with the whole coronavirus scenario. But according to Silver, it is something that won't go away in the foreseeable future. The NBA has to move forward and learn to live with it.

If the bubble fails. It will not only end the 2019-2020 season, but potentially suspend the 2020-2021 season as well. It will also be the first time in NBA history that no champion is crowned.