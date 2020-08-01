The NBA is finally back after being suspended back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. NBA games officially resumed on July 30 at the bubble environment in Orlando, Florida.

The NBA restarted with the Utah Jazz beating the New Orleans pelicans 106-104. The first NBA player confirmed to have been infected by the coronavirus, Jazz center Rudy Gobert, had a solid performance scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, who just came off quarantine after leaving the bubble due to family matters, scored 13 points while shooting 6-8 in the field. Williamson only played for 16 minutes.

The second game was played between two title contenders, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. The two LA teams are ranked first and second in the Western Conference division. The Lakers defeated the Clippers 103-101 in what Rotowire describes as a nail biter game.

July 31 Games

Orlando Magic 128-118 Brooklyn Nets

Orlando Magic, the only home team in the entire league, beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-118 on Friday night in a come from behind victory. The Nets were ahead in the first quarter 39-36 and were by leading as much as 8 points. But the Nets playing without superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant eventually lost the game.

Portland Trail Blazers 140-135 Memphis Grizzlies

The miracle team Portland Trail Blazers beat 8th seed Memphis Grizzlies in overtime with a score of 140-135. Superstar and Trail Blazers late addition Carmelo Anthony scored the last 5 points for the team with a crucial 3 pointer and two free throws. Anthony finished the game with 21 points and 7 rebounds.

Phoenix Suns 125-112 Washington Wizards

The game between the Phoenix Suns and the undermanned Washington Wizards started neck and neck, but the Suns pulled away before the end of the first quarter. At halftime, the Suns were ahead by 15 points. The Wizards played without their top scorers Bradley Beal and John Wall due to injuries. Davis Bertans opted out of the NBA bubble.

Milwaukee Bucks 119-112 Boston Celtics

Championship favorite Milwaukee Bucks defeated their eastern rival Boston Celtics 119-112. The Bucks led the way for most of the game, with the Celtics only managing to tie the game twice. MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had a great game scoring 36 points and adding 15 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block.

San Antonio Spurs 129-120 Sacramento Kings

The game opened up with a 19-0 run in the opening quarter for the San Antonio Spurs, leaving the Sacramento Kings trying to catch up the rest of the way. There were times the Kings were able to tie and recapture the lead a few times. There were 10 ties and 17 lead changes during mid-game. Kings player De'Aaron Fox had a career-high 39 points for Sacramento to lead the chase, but it wasn't enough with the Kings losing the game in the late fourth quarter.

Houston Rockets 153-149 Dallas Mavericks

The present vs. future game ended with a Houston Rockets 153-149 victory over the young Dallas Mavericks team. Superstar James Harden finished with 49 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals, and 3 blocks. Tag team partner Russell Westbrook added another 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists for the Rockets. Young Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic posted a triple-double scoring 28 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. His partner, 24-year-old Kristaps Porzingis, scored 39 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals.