Netflix is making a significant push into merchandise just in time for the holiday season, launching an unprecedented range of 'Stranger Things' products. With the series' final season set to premiere on 26 November, the streaming giant is flooding retailers with exclusive items, aiming to turn the show's popularity into a lucrative merchandising wave.

Major Retail Partnerships Drive Holiday Strategy

The platform has partnered with brands including Nike, Converse, Target, and dozens of other retailers to offer over 150 exclusive products. These are targeted squarely at Christmas shoppers, transforming the supernatural hit into a retail phenomenon timed perfectly for the holiday spending spike.

Target has become Netflix's largest retail partner in the US, with more than half of the 150-item collection exclusive to the retailer. The range includes apparel, collectibles, food, beverages, and home goods, such as limited-edition vinyl records and themed advent calendars.

Nike and Converse unveiled a limited-edition collection on November 20, featuring distressed trainers and vintage-inspired apparel that channel the show's iconic 1980s aesthetic. The collection launches globally on December 4 at Nike.com, Converse.com, and select retailers.

It includes exclusive Nike and Converse footwear styles, such as the Air Max 1, Field General High, and Chuck 70, with custom 'Upside Down' details, as confirmed by Nike.

'Stranger Things' Merchandising Gold Mine

According to data firm Parrot Analytics via TIME magazine, 'Stranger Things' has generated over £764 million ($1 billion) in revenue for Netflix since 2020. This total includes subscription growth and merchandise sales, with the series attracting an estimated 2 million new subscribers during that period.

Industry reports estimate merchandise sales alone have exceeded £152 million ($200 million), a figure expected to grow significantly during the final season's three-volume release across November and December.

The show's merchandising success mirrors the approach taken by Disney, a long-standing leader in entertainment merchandise. Netflix's strategy reflects a shift towards monetising its intellectual property more aggressively.

Learning from Disney's Playbook

In 2018, Netflix hired Christie Fleischer, a veteran from Disney's merchandise division, as its first global head of consumer products. This move signals Netflix's serious ambition to carve out a share of the £93 billion ($122 billion) global entertainment merchandise market, where Disney has historically dominated through theme parks, cruise lines, and retail collaborations.

Netflix's approach aims to extend the 'Stranger Things' fandom beyond the screen, turning content into tangible products that fans can engage with between seasons.

Strategic Timing for Holiday Shoppers

The timing of the product launches aligns with the series' staggered release schedule. The final season will debut in three parts: four episodes on 26 November, three on Christmas Day, and the finale on New Year's Eve — all designed to sustain shopping momentum throughout the holiday period.

Netflix Shop is offering 20% off sitewide through 31 December using promo code TUDUM20. Major retailers like Amazon and JD Sports are stocking exclusive advent calendars, Christmas jumpers featuring Demogorgon designs, and Hellfire Club-themed gift sets.

The merchandising push isn't limited to retail. Netflix has launched immersive experiences in Philadelphia and Dallas featuring themed dining and interactive games, with plans for a Las Vegas location in 2027.

Fundamental Shift in Netflix Business Model

This strategy marks a significant departure for Netflix, which traditionally relied solely on subscription revenue. With 'Stranger Things' demonstrating strong merchandise appeal, the company is positioning itself to compete more directly with traditional entertainment giants in the consumer products space.

A Netflix consumer products executive told CNBC, 'We think about it both as an extension of the fandom and as an extension of the storytelling,' emphasising how products enable fans to engage with franchises between content releases.

Netflix's aggressive merchandise campaign for 'Stranger Things' underscores a broader shift in how streaming platforms monetise their popular content. As the final season approaches, the show's merchandising efforts aim not only to capitalise on holiday shopping but also to establish a more sustainable revenue model that blurs the lines between entertainment and consumer products.