Abu Dhabi — November 5, 2025 — Kessner Capital Management Ltd, a London-based investment firm specializing in private credit and special opportunities across Africa, has announced the expansion of its operations to Abu Dhabi through a strategic partnership with a prominent Abu Dhabi–based family office.

This move marks a significant step in Kessner Capital's growth strategy, reinforcing its ambition to connect Middle Eastern capital with Africa's fast-evolving investment landscape. The partnership combines Kessner's deep operational presence across African markets with the regional expertise and institutional reach of its Abu Dhabi counterpart.

Under the new structure, Kessner Capital's senior leadership will establish a base in Abu Dhabi, one of the world's most dynamic financial centres, while maintaining its London operations to serve European investors.

'Abu Dhabi has become the place to be for investors looking to engage with Africa,' said Bruno-Maurice Monny, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Kessner Capital Management. 'It offers both geographic proximity and a thriving ecosystem where global capital, innovation, and frontier-market opportunities intersect.'

The expansion highlights the growing strategic importance of Abu Dhabi as a bridge between global institutional investors and emerging markets. Over the past decade, the emirate has positioned itself as a key hub for investment flows into Africa, driven by its stability, forward-looking regulatory environment, and deepening financial infrastructure.

For Kessner Capital, establishing a presence in Abu Dhabi represents a natural progression, aligning with its mission to scale private credit and special opportunities strategies that deliver both financial performance and sustainable impact across the African continent.

With this partnership, the firm plans to deepen its portfolio in key African markets, deploying capital into sectors that foster inclusive growth and resilience.

Kessner Capital Management Ltd is a London-based investment firm focused on Africa's private credit and special opportunities markets. The firm partners with institutional investors and family offices to deliver disciplined, impact-oriented returns across private credit.

