The much-awaited third season of "The Crown" is finally coming back to Netflix on November 17 and the trailer is giving us goosebumps. The previous seasons have covered the change of power from George VI to Elizabeth II, and a series of political and personal conflicts both within the family and in Britain. The series also covered the turmoil in the Queen's relationships with her husband Philip and her sister, Princess Margaret..

This season will focus on various other issues and will also introduce Prince Charles and his sister Anne, played by Josh O'Connor and Erin Doherty. A big talking point of the show is the participation of Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman, who will be seen as Queen Elizabeth II. Along with her, we will see Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and the role of Prince Margaret will be played by Helena Bonham Carter. Whoever was expecting to see the original cast will be a little disappointed this time.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Colman was asked about how she feels after taking over the role from Claire Foy. She replied: "It's horrendous, Everyone loves Claire Foy, so I have got the worst job in the world at the moment."

The creator of the show, Peter Morgan, spoke about the success of the series. "Originally, when I went to Netflix, I was pitching it as three seasons. It just kept growing," he said.

Season three is full of historical events including the exposure of the Queen's art adviser, Anthony Blunt as a Soviet spy, Harold Wilson's double Prime ministerial performance, and the 1966 Aberfan disaster.

The family drama will focus on Margaret's declining relationship with her husband, the growth of Prince Charles into adulthood and his friendship with his future second wife, Camilla.

These two months are going to be a long wait as the success of the previous two seasons have lifted the expectations of the audience.