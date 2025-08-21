Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, better known by his stage name Mo Chara, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 14 August 2025. He is facing a terrorism-related charge for allegedly waving a Hezbollah flag during a performance in London on 3 November 2023. The Lebanese group has been banned in the United Kingdom since 2019, making any public display of support an offence.

Ó hAnnaidh, 27, was formally charged in May 2025 under the name Liam O'Hanna. His legal team is attempting to have the case dismissed on the grounds that the charge was filed outside the legal six-month time limit, though prosecutors maintain that the date of charge was within the required window.

Judge Paul Goldspring stated he would deliver a ruling on 26 September 2025. The outcome may decide whether the prosecution can proceed. Until then, the case remains unresolved.

Crowd Support and Political Tensions Outside Court

Footage from outside the courtroom showed dozens of supporters chanting 'Free Mo Chara' and waving both Irish and Palestinian flags. His bandmates from Kneecap, Naoise Ó Cairealláin and JJ Ó Dochartaigh, were also present. Security staff had to escort Ó hAnnaidh through crowds of photographers before he could enter the building.

Police have enforced restrictions on protest locations nearby, citing the need to prevent serious disruption. The band criticised these measures as a political distraction, but still encouraged supporters to comply. In a statement, they described the charge as part of a broader effort to silence dissent related to the war in Gaza.

Kneecap has frequently spoken out in support of Palestinians during concerts and in media appearances. The group has condemned Israel's actions in Gaza since the conflict began in October 2023. Reports estimate that over 60,000 people have died in Gaza since then, with much of the region reduced to rubble.

The Context Behind the Band and Its Message

Kneecap is an Irish-language hip hop group from Belfast, formed in 2017. The trio—Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, and DJ Próvaí—rap in both English and Irish and focus on topics such as youth culture, language rights, and Irish republicanism. Their lyrics often reflect the experiences of working-class communities in Northern Ireland.

The group's name is a reference to paramilitary punishment shootings known as kneecappings, used during the Troubles. It also plays on the Irish phrase 'ní cheapaim', which sounds like 'kneecap him' and means 'I don't think so'. Their performances and artwork often include symbols associated with Irish nationalism and protest culture.

DJ Próvaí regularly wears a tricolour balaclava during public appearances. The band has become known for mixing political commentary with satirical, controversial imagery. Their 2024 album Fine Art and accompanying biographical film brought them wider attention in both Ireland and the UK.

Legal Arguments and Growing Scrutiny of Protest Movements

The legal dispute centres on whether the charge was submitted before the statutory six-month deadline expired. Ó hAnnaidh's lawyers claim it was filed on 22 May 2025, one day too late. The Crown Prosecution Service argues it was entered on 21 May 2025, within the legal window.

The case follows moves by UK authorities to crack down on protest activity linked to banned organisations. Since the Palestine Action group was outlawed in July 2025, over 700 arrests have taken place, many during demonstrations. That ban came shortly after the group admitted to a break-in at an air base that caused £7 million (approximately $9.5 million) in damage.

Ó hAnnaidh addressed supporters after the hearing, calling the case a 'distraction from the real story' of UK support for Israel's military operations. For now, he remains on bail as the court prepares to rule on whether the case will proceed.