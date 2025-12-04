With the release of the Stranger Things season finale on 26 November 2025, many viewers shared their reactions to the cast's performances — and Lana Del Rey was among those who appeared to weigh in.

Del Rey was allegedly caught criticising Noah Schnapp in the comment section of Netflix's Instagram account, even calling the actor a 'twink.'

Noah Schnapp Faced Criticism For His Acting

As reported by Pop Rant, Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, faced significant backlash for his performance in the finale. Given the show's global success and its massive fan base, it is no surprise that major cast members face scrutiny over their acting.

Some critics claimed that Schnapp was the only cast member who had not improved over the years. As the discussion escalated, it seemed that Del Rey shared similar sentiments about his performance.

However, others defended the actor, arguing that his character is introspective and sensitive, and that his subtle acting style reflects Will's internal struggle.

Lana Del Rey Caught 'Red-Handed'

Del Rey appeared to echo the criticism, as she seemed to be caught red-handed in the comment section of Netflix's Instagram account.

A screenshot of her supposed comment, taken from her official Instagram account @honeymoon, quickly spread after being posted on X by @WHITEH0TPEPPERS. Fans were stunned by what looked like a sudden display of bluntness from the usually reserved singer.

🚨 Lana Del Rey shares her thoughts on the new season of Stranger Things. pic.twitter.com/eYl37yP3QZ — PEPPERS (@WHITEH0TPEPPERS) November 28, 2025

The comment read: 'this twink can't act for s**t', and it rapidly went viral.

The twist? Schnapp is known to be a huge fan of Del Rey. He has often commented on her posts, expressing admiration for her music.

Reactions were mixed. One user said: 'Right... f**k Noah, right – but Lana, you should not be calling a young man a twink; it's just weird.'

Another added: 'She's not wrong. He's like the worst actor in the whole thing. Well, since series 3.'

Others criticised Del Rey, writing: 'What a strange thing for a grown woman to say. She's calling him a twink, and we've been watching him grow up on this show? Yeah, that's icky.'

What Does 'Twink' Mean

According to Pride Corner, the term 'twink ' is a slang term originally from gay/LGBTQ+ culture that describes a young, slender, smooth-skinned, and often attractive man, typically in his late teens to early twenties. It's widely used within the community to refer to this specific look or aesthetic.

While often neutral or even affectionate, it can be insulting or objectifying when used to stereotype, belittle, or sexualise someone—especially outside LGBTQ+ spaces or without consent. Because of this, some people embrace the term while others find it offensive or reductive in certain contexts.

Noah Schnapp's Sexual Orientation

Yes — Schnapp is gay. The Stranger Things actor publicly came out in 2023 via a TikTok video, writing: 'I guess I'm more similar to Will than I thought.'

The video included the caption: 'When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years, and all they said was "we know."'

In later interviews, Schnapp confirmed that his character Will Byers is also gay, and that Will has romantic feelings for his best friend, Mike Wheeler, played by Finn Wolfhard.

Schnapp has said that portraying Will helped him understand and accept his own identity, admitting that if he had not played the role, he 'probably would still be closeted.'

The Truth Behind the Screenshot

Here's the real plot twist: the comment was fake. The account that posted the screenshot later admitted this.

It wrote: 'This is fake asf [as f*ck] y'all please don't send any hate to Lana, she would never write something rude like that ☺️🙏 you can hate Noah Schnapp tho.'

Despite the clarification, some hate still spilled towards Schnapp. The account was later confirmed to be a parody and a stan account.

This incident serves as a reminder that social media users should be cautious, verify information, and avoid believing or spreading posts without confirming whether they are factual.