As fans await the next episodes of Stranger Things Season 5, the ending of Volume 1 has fuelled speculation about the character destined to defeat their ultimate enemy, Vecna, and fans believe it may not be just Eleven — two additional characters appear poised to play crucial roles.

Warning: spoilers ahead. Read at your own risk, as developments from the series' Volume 1 will be discussed along with other possible plot directions.

Season 5 Volume 1 Episode 4 Ending: Revealed The Characters

Episode four of Season 5 Volume 1 has already set the stage for what might unfold in the succeeding episodes. The twists in this episode had fans on the edge of their seats, speculating about who could ultimately defeat Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

It seems it might not be Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) alone, or perhaps not solely her effort — two characters introduced in the episode could prove critical, and the second revelation is particularly shocking.

Eight or Kali (Linnea Berthelsen), who first appeared in Season 3 and became Eleven's sister, returned in this episode. She was captured by the army and hidden within a lab in the Upside Down.

When Eleven and Hopper (David Harbour) attempted to uncover who was behind a mysterious door she glimpsed through one of the soldiers' minds, they initially suspected Vecna. After infiltrating the lab, they discovered Eight/Kali.

However, the most surprising twist of Volume 1 has left fans astounded: Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) appears to have gained power. After attempting to save the children of Hawkins from abduction by Mr Whatsit — who turned out to be Henry, or Vecna — Will undergoes a dramatic transformation.

Vecna lifts Will and explains his motive: 'Do you know why I chose them to reshape the world?' Vecna asks. 'Because they are weak. Weak in body. In Mind. Easily broken. Easily reshaped. Controlled. The perfect vessels. And you, Will, you were the first. And you broke so easily. You showed me what was possible, what I could achieve. Some minds simply do not belong in this world. They belong in mine.'

As the episode neared its climax, demogorgons attacked everyone. A line from Robin (Maya Hawke) flashed in Will's mind, alongside thoughts of those most important to him — his mother, brother, friends, and Mike (Finn Wolfhard).

Suddenly, Will realised his own potential, gaining power and controlling the demogorgons poised to attack his loved ones. He appears even more powerful than Eleven, as he can see through the demogorgons' eyes, suggesting a pivotal role he may play against Vecna.

Who's Destined To Defeat Vecna: The 11 + 8 + 1 = 20 Theory

In Dungeons & Dragons, a Nat 20 (short for Natural 20) is one of the most iconic and thrilling outcomes, representing the highest possible roll on a 20-sided die. The series often mirrors D&D mechanics, and many fans have drawn parallels between this concept and the roles of Eleven, Eight, and Will.

Eleven / 011. Eleven remains the primary psychic 'weapon' against Vecna, though she may not be sufficient on her own. As Reddit user kidyru theorised, when the in-show D&D group attempted to defeat Vecna, the character representing Eleven rolled '11' and failed — a symbolic miss.

This implies that Eleven will require assistance to land the decisive blow, but when she does, her telekinetic and psychic powers could shatter Vecna's hold over Hawkins, or even permanently close the Upside Down.

Meanwhile, Kali / 008, she complements Eleven's raw power with her expertise in mind manipulation, illusions, and mental disruption. While she may not deliver the final blow herself, her ability to distort reality and break Vecna's mental defences is crucial to creating the opening that allows the trio to succeed.

Will / 1. Will's long and painful connection to the Upside Down, and to Vecna's origins, makes him the emotional and metaphysical 'wild card.' Though he lacks telekinesis or illusionary abilities, Will acts as a bridge between Hawkins and the Upside Down, between light and darkness.

Fans have theorised that Will represents the missing '+1' in the '11 + 8 + 1 = 20' equation — the final piece needed to complete the perfect D&D roll. In this sense, he could serve as a catalyst, providing Eleven and Kali with the final edge, drawing Vecna into a trap, or channeling energies to destabilise him from within.

Numerically, Eleven represents 11, Eight represents 8, and Will represents 1, given that he was Vecna's first victim — the one who inadvertently demonstrated how ideal children are to manipulate. Together, their values sum to 20. Fans' theory suggests that the trio's combined strengths form a perfect D&D roll, symbolically producing the critical hit necessary to defeat Vecna.

In this sense, the Nat 20 is not just a game reference, but a narrative metaphor: the unity of Eleven, Kali, and Will is the key to finally overcoming Vecna's power.

Without a doubt, fans will be counting down the days to see if this 'Nat 20' theory comes to life in the series finale, as the trio's teamwork, courage, and combined strength are put to the ultimate test in defeating Vecna and closing — or perhaps even erasing — the gate to the Upside Down.