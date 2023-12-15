A low-cost airline has launched a new route from Liverpool's famous John Lennon Airport ahead of the upcoming holidays.

easyJet is operating a new winter route between Liverpool and Lyon in France. The first flight took off on Wednesday (Dec. 13) and the flight will run twice a week.

The French city of Lyon is highly popular among tourists. It is the capital city in France's Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and is located at the junction of the Rhône and Saône rivers. Being the third-largest city in the country, Lyon is famous for its world-renowned food and architecture, with its four historic districts listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

This morning, the first flight on easyJet's Liverpool to Lyon service departed, commencing a twice-weekly service to France's third-biggest city. 🛫 pic.twitter.com/ETCtEcD8Co — Liverpool John Lennon Airport (@LPL_Airport) December 13, 2023

easyJet is also offering holiday packages for Lyon, which will include flights, hotel, 23kg luggage allowance, and transfers on beach holidays, as per reports in the English media.

"We are delighted to have celebrated the launch of our new service from Liverpool to Lyon, providing more choice for our customers who are looking to visit the Alps region, whether they are skiers or other winter sports enthusiasts, or those looking for a city break to explore Lyon's history, architecture, and cuisine," easyJet's UK country manager Ali Gayward said.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport's aviation director Paul Winfield, meanwhile, said that they were delighted to have their Lyon service back with easyJet, which became their fourth French destination from Liverpool.

"At this time of year and in the run up to Christmas this is a great route for passengers from across the North West in search of winter sports and the beauty of the Alps, or for simply spending some time in the historic city of Lyon," added Winfield.

Earlier this year, easyJet announced it would launch a new summer route from Liverpool. The London-based carrier will fly from Liverpool to Enfidha in Tunisia and the operations are expected to begin from April 1, 2024.

easyJet's flights from Liverpool to Enfidha are going to be direct and will run twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. Travellers can currently fly to the Tunisian capital of Tunis from Liverpool with German airline Lufthansa, but this service has a stopover in Frankfurt.

Enfidha is a small town in north-eastern Tunisia with a population of approximately 10,000. It is mostly visited by tourists on their way to the picturesque village Takrouna, or to the coast of the Gulf of Hammamet, a few kilometres away.

This winter, easyJet is also set to begin its operations to Egypt's scuba-diving hotspot Hurghada. Enfidha and Hurghada are the two non-European destinations to which travellers can fly directly from Liverpool Airport.