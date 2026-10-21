A coworker charged with murdering Pennsylvania boss Mary Kelly was arrested in Maryland on 20 October 2026, hours after she was discovered stabbed to death in her Swatara Township office, police and court records indicate.

The criminal complaint identifies the suspect as Clifton B. Emerson Sr., 63, of Harrisburg. The company's senior security manager told investigators he had worked for approximately four years at Factory Motor Parts, formerly B&I Auto Supply, where Kelly was a boss.

Swatara Township police announced his arrest at 6:07pm, thanking Maryland State Police and the US Marshals Service for assisting with his capture. Court records list a first-degree murder charge.

Pennsylvania Registry Lists Three Earlier Convictions

Pennsylvania's sex offender registry records three convictions against Emerson dated 14 April 2010. They concern aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and unlawful contact or communication with a minor, with an offence date of 1 January 2008.

His registration began on 10 November 2015, and the registry entry was last updated on 1 August 2026. Nothing in the available records connects those convictions to Kelly's death.

Surveillance Reconstructs Arrivals at Pennsylvania Workplace

Investigators reviewed footage indicating that Kelly arrived in her silver Chevrolet Tahoe at 7:17am. A red SUV entered the car park while she was getting out, apparently without noticing it, the complaint states.

The SUV parked two spaces from her vehicle. A man wearing a light grey baseball cap and a striped shirt stepped out before disappearing from camera view near the front entrance.

Kelly disarmed the building's alarm with her individual employee code that morning. Investigators allege Emerson was the only other person inside before her body was discovered. They reported no unsecured entrances or exits, or signs of forced entry.

Footage then captured the man returning to the SUV and leaving. The next arrivals were the two employees who discovered Kelly, investigators note.

A colleague identified a worker known as Cliff as the driver of a similar red vehicle. He recalled a mark near a tyre, possibly from rust repairs, that matched a marking visible in the footage.

Investigators established that Emerson owned a red 2001 Chevrolet Blazer registered in Pennsylvania. They also compared his appearance with the footage, including his white facial hair, and identified him as the man recorded arriving.

Colleagues Discover Pennsylvania Boss Inside Office

The employees entering the building noticed a spilled coffee cup, a large hole in nearby drywall and blood leading into Kelly's office, the affidavit states. One peered through the office window and saw her on the floor.

Believing she was dead, he retreated outside with his colleague, who called 911 at 7:57am.

Responding officers discovered Kelly dead inside. Detective Moyer observed wounds to her neck and head, while investigators followed bloody footprints into an adjoining warehouse and recovered two blood-covered kitchen-type knives from a large rubbish bin.

A colleague told detectives Emerson had complained during the previous week about insufficient work hours and being unable to afford his rent. Police have not announced a motive.

The docket lists the case as awaiting a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Kenneth A. Lenker. Details of extradition to Pennsylvania, bail and a hearing date were not immediately available.