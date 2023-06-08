A state-of-the-art cyber security laboratory, spanning over 5,000 square feet, has been inaugurated near GCHQ, the UK's intelligence agency, in Cheltenham. IOActive, the company behind this pioneering facility, claims it to be the first privately-owned lab of its magnitude worldwide.

"IOActive is thrilled to announce the grand opening of our newest addition, a purpose-built cybersecurity testing facility in Cheltenham UK. The facility is over 5200 square feet of dedicated secure office space, and equipment supporting the assessment/testing of IIoT, IoT, OT, ICS, SCADA and embedded devices," a statement from the company stated.

It further added: "With the opening of the new state-of-the-art facility – IOActive continues to build on our global footprint for lab facilities and expands our testing capabilities. We continue to strive to connect with the cybersecurity/research communities, as we follow our vision to making the world a safer place: conducting the research that fuels our security services to help you strengthen your security and operational posture and resiliency."

With a primary focus on testing the vulnerability of vehicles, private jets, and aircraft engines, the lab aims to fortify industrial systems against potential cyber-attacks. The launch event showcased the lab's capabilities by deftly manoeuvring a cherry picker within its spacious premises, symbolising its potential to accommodate large-scale testing.

Ensuring secure interfaces in industrial control systems

IOActive has raised concerns regarding the susceptibility of industrial control systems to hacking, emphasising the urgent need for secure interfaces between controllers and devices. Ivan Reedman, the Director of Secure Engineering at IOActive, highlighted the potentially catastrophic consequences of compromised systems.

He stressed the significance of establishing robust security measures to protect these critical systems. The lab's focus on ensuring the integrity and resilience of industrial control systems marks a significant step towards fortifying them against evolving cyber threats.

Demonstrating vulnerabilities and industry confidence

IOActive has previously demonstrated its expertise by remotely hacking into a moving car on a US highway, successfully disabling its engine. However, despite such demonstrations, the company remains confident in the collective efforts of the cybersecurity industry to address vulnerabilities effectively.

Reedman expressed his assurance, stating: "Firms like ours have done a good job at finding these vulnerabilities and removing them. I'm personally not too worried." This optimism reflects the continuous progress being made in identifying and mitigating cyber vulnerabilities and ensuring the safety of critical systems.

Realising the vision of a cyber park

The cyber security laboratory stands as a significant milestone in the broader vision of establishing a cyber park near GCHQ on the outskirts of Cheltenham. This envisioned cyber park aims to cultivate cyber-related businesses and educational initiatives, supported by essential amenities such as healthcare, housing, and recreational facilities.

The park's development would create a comprehensive ecosystem that nurtures innovation, collaboration, and skill development in the cybersecurity field. The laboratory serves as a crucial stepping stone toward realising this vision, reinforcing Cheltenham's position as a hub for cutting-edge cybersecurity research and development.

Embracing a secure future

The inauguration of the state-of-the-art cyber security laboratory in Cheltenham emphasises the increasing importance of safeguarding critical systems against cyber threats. In an era of rapid technological advancement, securing vehicles, planes, and industrial control systems becomes paramount. The laboratory's ability to conduct comprehensive testing and identify vulnerabilities plays a pivotal role in advancing the safety and integrity of these systems.

With a commitment to fortifying interfaces and addressing vulnerabilities, the cybersecurity industry continues to make remarkable progress in making the world a safer place.

The establishment of the cyber park near GCHQ further fosters collaboration, innovation and cyber-related business growth, positioning Cheltenham as a global leader in cybersecurity research and development. The cyber security laboratory signifies a significant stride towards a secure future in the face of evolving cyber risks.