In a dramatic turn of events, two members of the global girl group NewJeans officially confirmed their return to ADOR, reigniting questions about the future of the chart-topping act. The announcement follows months of legal battles, public disputes, and uncertainty that gripped the K-pop industry.

As the situation unfolds, fans were left wondering if the group will continue as a duo or if reconciliation among all five members remains possible, as later the three remaining members of the group released a statement of their own.

Haerin and Hyein Confirm Return to ADOR

On 12 November 2025, ADOR issued a formal statement confirming that NewJeans members Haerin and Hyein had decided to remain with the company. According to ADOR, both members reached the decision after careful consultation with their families and consideration of the court's ruling. The label stated that the two would uphold their exclusive contracts and continue their entertainment activities under ADOR's management.

ADOR also expressed its commitment to ensuring a smooth transition for the pair as they resume work. The agency requested fans' continued support while urging the public to avoid spreading unfounded rumours. The statement marked the first official confirmation of activity between NewJeans and ADOR since the group's split late last year.

The Dispute That Shook The Industry

The conflict began on 28 November 2024, when all five members of NewJeans held an emergency press conference declaring their departure from ADOR. At the time, the members stated that the company had failed to address several internal concerns they had previously raised. ADOR, in response, maintained that their contracts remained valid and filed a lawsuit in December 2024 to confirm their enforceability.

The dispute intensified in February 2025, when the members launched new activities under the name 'NJZ', signalling a fresh start away from their original label. However, ADOR swiftly responded with a legal injunction to block the members from performing or promoting independently. In March, the Seoul Central District Court sided with ADOR, temporarily halting all independent activities under the NJZ name.

Court Ruling Favouring ADOR

Despite an appeal from the NewJeans members, the court reaffirmed ADOR's position on 30 October 2025. The Seoul Central District Court ruled that the exclusive contracts between the artists and ADOR were legally binding and must be upheld. This ruling effectively prohibited the members from pursuing independent ventures without the agency's consent.

Legal experts in South Korea viewed the decision as a defining moment for contractual disputes within the entertainment industry. It reinforced the authority of management contracts while raising questions about artist autonomy. The judgement also set the stage for potential reconciliation, though at the time, none of the members had publicly confirmed their next steps.

Minji, Hanni, and Danielle Issue Separate Statement

Shortly after ADOR's announcement regarding Haerin and Hyein, the remaining three members, Minji, Hanni, and Danielle, released a joint statement. They confirmed that, after careful discussion, they too had decided to return to ADOR. The trio explained that the delay in their announcement was due to one member currently being in Antarctica, causing communication challenges.

ADOR responded to the report by saying it was still verifying the truth of the three members' intentions.