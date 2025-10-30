KEY POINTS Seoul Central District Court confirms ADOR's exclusive contract with NewJeans remains valid.

The group's appeal against ADOR's management was dismissed; members must cover litigation costs.

NewJeans' rebranding efforts as NJZ now legally restricted amid ADOR's continued management.

A Seoul court has ruled against NewJeans in its high-profile legal dispute with entertainment label ADOR, confirming the group's contract remains valid and legally enforceable. The decision marks a significant setback for the K-Pop act following months of tension, injunctions, and public controversy.

ADOR's Contract Upheld by Court

ADOR ('All Doors One Room') is a sub-label established in November 2021 under HYBE, the management that handles international sensation BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan). They were behind NewJeans' official launch as a girl group in 2022.

The Seoul Central District Court's Civil Division 41, presided over by Judge Jeong Hoe-il, announced the verdict on 30 October, affirming the validity of the exclusive contract signed between NewJeans (Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein) and HYBE Sub-label ADOR in April 2022.

The ruling stated it was 'difficult to recognise that ADOR violated obligations stipulated as grounds for contract termination,' and therefore upheld the agreement. NewJeans has also been ordered to bear the legal costs of the case.

The group had declared their contract void in November 2024, citing a breakdown of trust following HYBE's dismissal of Min Hee-jin, then-CEO of ADOR and widely credited as NewJeans' creative force. The members alleged that ADOR's actions constituted a breach of duty and that continued representation under the label would cause them 'further damage.'

However, the court rejected those claims, determining that Min's removal did not result in a 'vacuum' in management or render ADOR incapable of fulfilling its duties. It further noted that ADOR had continued to coordinate album releases, world tour planning, and brand collaborations even without the group's cooperation.

A Pattern of Legal Defeats for NewJeans

This latest judgment follows earlier rulings in March and August, when ADOR secured injunctions preventing the group—who had briefly rebranded as NJZ—from pursuing independent commercial activities.

At the time, the court said there was 'insufficient evidence' to support the group's claims of mistreatment or contractual breach. The ruling effectively blocked NewJeans from performing or signing endorsement deals outside of ADOR's authority.

ADOR welcomed the court's consistent stance, releasing a statement affirming its commitment to the group's career.

'With our status as NewJeans' exclusive agency now legally affirmed, we are fully committed to supporting the artists going forward,' the label said.

NewJeans, meanwhile, expressed disappointment on social media, arguing that the verdict 'did not sufficiently take into account the collapse of trust' between the group and its management. They confirmed plans to appeal.

Music Success Amid Legal Turmoil

Despite the legal turbulence, NewJeans has continued to perform strongly on global music platforms. According to Spotify data released on 30 October, their track Cookie surpassed 300 million streams, becoming the group's eighth song to achieve the milestone.

Their cumulative catalogue has now exceeded 6.8 billion total streams, with OMG and Ditto both surpassing 800 million plays, and Super Shy and Hype Boy nearing 700 million. The enduring success of their music contrasts sharply with their ongoing contractual disputes.

This legal whirlwind of events also coincided with 'Bunnies Day', the girl group's anniversary, on 29 October. The group is now officially on its 3rd year run.

A separate trial addressing the full validity of NewJeans' contract termination is scheduled for April 2026, which could determine whether the group remains under ADOR's control in the long term.

What Happens Next for NewJeans?

The Seoul ruling secures ADOR's management rights for now, but the case is far from over. A separate trial scheduled for April 2026 will determine whether NewJeans' contract termination claims hold merit in full proceedings.

Industry experts suggest the case could set a significant precedent for artist-label relations in South Korea, as trade groups warn that unilateral contract withdrawals could 'destabilise the entertainment management industry' and invite external influence into K-pop.

For now, NewJeans remains under ADOR — a status that may shape not only their next album, but the future of artist autonomy in K-pop's legal landscape.