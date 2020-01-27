Paris Saint-Germain's lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table extends to 10 points, courtesy of the side's 2-0 victory over Lille on Sunday night. Neymar scored a brace to help his side seal the deal.

Brazilian star Neymar dedicated his goals to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant. The NBA superstar suffered a tragic death on Sunday, after his private helicopter crashed in California and burst into flames.

Sports personalities from across the world have shared their condolences and thoughts about the demise of the celebrated NBA icon. The Brazilian sent his emotional message during PSG's Ligue 1 encounter on Sunday night.

Both teams played brilliantly in the first half. However, a moment of brilliance from Neymar helped the visitors take the lead.

Before last night's match, Lille was enjoying a spectacular unbeaten domestic run of 14 matches. The home side's form was visible as they did their best to suppress the strength of the Ligue 1 leaders. Keylor Navas had to attempt a strong save to tip Luiz Araujo's shot over the post.

Neymar opened the scoring for PSG in the 28th minute before netting the ball for the second time from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute.

After scoring the first goal, Neymar walked towards the cameras and used his fingers to gesture number '24', which was Bryant's shirt number. The Brazilian also held his hands together in a praying motion and bowed his head.

Lakers legend Bryant had visited the PSG training ground back in 2017 and met with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Back then, the Brazilian superstar uploaded an image of the pair together along with the caption "legend."

After securing 3 valuable points for his side, Neymar used Twitter to share his condolences. In his native language, he tweeted, "Sad day for us in sports, for us; fans and especially for family and Kobe friends. A legend has been made with your hands, thank you for extolling the Kobe sport. May God comfort the hearts of your family and friends."

In another match on Saturday, second-placed Marseille dropped points in a goalless draw against Angers. This helped PSG extend their Ligue 1 lead to double digits.