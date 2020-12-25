Some strong statements have been made by Barcelona presidential candidate Jordi Farre. The aspiring president has declared that he can re-sign Neymar for "very cheap."

The January transfer window is fast approaching and numerous speculations are surrounding the Barca camp. Captain Lionel Messi will finally be free to start negotiations with possible suitors, but his departure might be derailed if Barcelona manages to bring back Neymar. It has long been believed that the Argentine has been dissatisfied with the club's efforts to re-sign the Brazilian in the past.

Messi's infamous row with former Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu has resulted in a major crisis at the club which also led to the resignation of the president and his board of directors.

With elections soon coming up, Farre has laid out his plans for the future should he be elected. A major part of those plans is to snatch Neymar on a "very cheap" deal from reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

According to ESPN, Farre said that "Information came out saying that we have spoken and, yes, we have spoken with many people because we have to prepare a project. Jan. 25 comes and there will be four days of the window left. We spoke with a lot of players and with Neymar too."

However, PSG has not shown any indication that they are willing to let go of Neymar for any amount. Most teams are struggling with the financial blow of the coronavirus pandemic, and many are seeking to off-load their most expensive players. However, PSG has not shown signs of wanting to take some drastic cost-cutting measures.

Meanwhile, Barcelona may free up some of their salary space if Messi does indeed decide to leave. That means that Neymar may return, but not to partner with Messi up front. It is also unclear if Neymar is even willing to return, considering all the lawsuits between himself and his former club.