FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta is facing some tough competition in his bid to convince Lionel Messi to stay at the club beyond this season. It seems that Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has pitched in after Neymar Jr. allegedly made the controversial phone call inviting Messi to Paris.

Various media outlets have been reporting that Neymar had also been sending the Barcelona captain constant messages via Whatsapp with the intention of convincing him to join the reigning Ligue 1 champions. A few days ago, Mbappe made an even more bold and public move.

The Frenchman took to social media to post a photo of himself on the pitch alongside Messi. The snap is believed to have been taken from Paris Saint-Germain's recent victory over Barcelona in the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Mbappe could be seen smiling at Messi in the picture, which he shared with two emojis showing his admiration for the Barcelona captain.

Read more 'Sorry Lionel Messi, I will convince you to stay,' says Laporta

The post may or may not have anything to do with a direct invite for Messi of course, but PSG fans would like to think so. However, the FIFA World Cup winning Frenchman is also being linked with a move away from the club.

While Neymar's future at the Parc des Princes appears to be certain, Mbappe continues to be linked to other European clubs. Others believe that his departure could very well be the catalyst for PSG to make a concrete move to sign Messi.

Meanwhile, fellow Argentine Ángel Di María has just renewed his PSG contract, and is also one of the players who had openly declared his desire to see Messi in Paris. Of course, PSG's new manager Mauricio Pochettino is an Argentine himself. Messi will no doubt be made to feel welcome if he decides to come to Paris.

However, Laporta and Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman are also coming out with all guns blazing. It remains to be seen if they can overturn Messi's decision to leave the club, something which cause shock waves throughout the football world last summer.