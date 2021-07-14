Lionel Messi's future still remains as this summer's biggest mystery. The Barcelona legend has become a free agent, with Barcelona still struggling to lock him down on a new deal. Despte this, it is now believed that one of his potential destinations, Paris Saint-Germain, have dropped out of the race.

While there have been no confirmed reports of a concrete offer from the French club to the Argentine's camp, Spanish publication Marca is now reporting that PSG have given up on their pursuit of the player.

The French club's officials and their players have been vocal about their desire to see Messi move to the Parc des Princes, but the report claims that Messi is not interested in the transfer. Because of the unwillingness coming from the player, PSG has allegedly withdrawn their interest in what could have been the most explosive transfer this summer.

One major motivation to make the deal happen was PSG forward Neymar Jr., who had previously made it clear that he wants to be reunited with his former Barcelona teammate. The Brazilian always had nothing but praise for his former captain, and it was believed that Messi had also fought for a reunion with him. Barcelona was never able to sign Neymar back, and now it appears as though the reunion can't take place in Paris either, at least not this summer.

Most Barcelona fans will be relieved to hear the news, knowing that PSG is one of the very few clubs that can realistically afford to sign Messi. With the French outfit out of the equation, Messi is now left with fewer options if he decides to leave.

However, the renewal is now no longer simply up to Messi. even if he wants to stay, the problem is that the club is unable to afford signing his as of now. They need to offload a large number of valuable players very quickly if they want to free up enough room in their salary cap to be able to register Messi and their other new signings.

It has been two weeks since Messi became a free agent, and both the Copa America and the European Championship have been concluded, and Barcelona are running out of time.