FC Barcelona will once again attempt to bring Neymar Jr. back to Camp Nou next summer. As per sources, the hierarchy at Barca believes that Neymar might be a natural replacement for Lionel Messi, given that the 32-year old Argentine does not have many years of football left in his arsenal.

The club believes that it will be a wise decision to make Neymar return to the Camp Nou as the Brazilian has already played there. Currently, there are not many players in the international football arena who play at his level.

The Brazil international spent some fruitful years in the Barcelona camp. Later he left for Paris Saint-Germain in exchange for a world-record fee of €222 million.

Last summer, Barcelona was unsuccessful in initiating Neymar's comeback as they were unable to meet PSG's asking price. Neymar was desperate to leave the French capital, as reports claimed that he was keen to return to the La Liga side.

Barca had spent heavily in the last transfer window despite being unable to secure Neymar's services. Reportedly, the club took a loan in order to fund Antoine Griezmann's transfer from Atletico Madrid. The Griezmann deal cost them a whopping €120 million. As a result, it became impossible for the Catalans to even consider paying €300 million for Neymar's transfer to happen. Had they still pursued Neymar, the club would have violated UEFA's Financial Fairplay rules.

ESPN reports that Barca will attempt to sign the PSG forward but it all depends on his performance during the second half of the ongoing season. PSG is currently aiming to win the UEFA Champions League.

As of now, Neymar has a complicated relationship with the French champions. In spite of the heavy attempts made by Barca to sign Neymar, PSG didn't let that happen.

The French side's owners are continuing to make things difficult for Barcelona. Interestingly, the Brazilian has been with PSG for three years now and he has no release clause yet. Reports claim that the transfer issue might be presented in front of FIFA to decide a fee.

Barcelona will be required to let go of certain players, which will enable them to raise enough funds to pay Paris Saint-Germain in order to land Neymar. Getting rid of some players will help the Spanish club lighten its wage bill. The club is currently monitoring Philippe Coutinho closely. Coutinho is currently out on loan at Bayern Munich. So far, this has been a successful season for the Brazilian, who scored 7 and assisted 7 times across all competitions for the German club.