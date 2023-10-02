On Friday 30 September, at 8 a.m., a coach overturned on the M53. The crash, which occurred near junction five at Hooton, Cheshire, left two people dead and sent dozens of teens to hospital.

Amongst the deceased was Steven Shrimpton, who was driving the school coach.

Since his death, Steven Shrimpton's family have called the 40-year-old, "a caring and thoughtful man who would always prioritise others over himself".

Jessica Baker, just 15 years old, also died soon after the coach crash.

A mother of a student who attended the same school as Jessica wrote a tribute on Facebook that read: "Our hearts go out to the families of the teenage girl, Jessica Baker, who died in a crash on the M53 yesterday morning on the way to school, my daughter is a friend of Jessica's sister."

Det Sgt Andy Roper, a Merseyside Police Officer, revealed: "The families of Stephen and Jessica are being supported by specially trained officers and we are working with both schools and Wirral and Cheshire West Councils to ensure the necessary trauma support is in place for the children who were affected."

It has been reported that there were more than 50 students from West Kirby Grammar School and Calday Grange Grammar School on the coach when the vehicle overturned.

Witnesses recalled the students climbing out of the coach windows to escape the wreckage.

Around 58 people were involved in the crash, with around 50 being teenagers who received medical examinations in hospital after the collision.

Out of the several teens who obtained emergency treatment, 13 suffered minor injuries and four of them sustained life-changing injuries.

Earlier this week, the NHS announced that they would be hosting their first-ever double strike that involved junior doctors and consultants. But, after the news of the collision spread, the medical professionals abandoned their strike.

Unison North West revealed on social media: "We dispersed our picket, and members are returning home to be on-call to help."

Recent reports note that the four teenagers, including a 14-year-old boy, remain in stable conditions.

One student, who was on the coach when the fatal accident occurred, told reporters: "We were all just chatting on our phones. Then, all of sudden, nothing seemed real."

The teenager continued to explain: "I stood up because I felt something really weird, then all of sudden getting thrown to the side. The bus had tipped."

"I looked around and there's just people lying down everywhere. Bags are everywhere," the boy added.

Recognising how shocking the incident was, the student added: "There's glass everywhere. And it's just like blood everywhere. I've seen both my mates on the floor, but I thought they were dead."

"I looked around again and saw a girl stood next to me. I was in shock, I put my hand on my face. I looked back at my hand and it was covered in blood, I remember saying, this can't be my blood," the boy concluded.

Speaking about the death of his fellow pupil, he said: "She's basically my age really, it's just a horrible thing to think about."

A mother of two students who attend the same school as the 15-year-old who was fatally injured in the collision posted a statement on social media that applauded West Kirby Grammar School.

On Facebook, she wrote: "Following the tragic accident today, WKGS staff and pupils have been so strong, supportive and compassionate with all students and their families."

"Thank you for the amazing pastoral care with our two girls and all pupils. Thinking of everyone directly and indirectly involved," the statement concluded.

After the collision, Merseyside Police hosted a press conference where they called on any eyewitnesses to give them additional information on the crash.

The M53 northbound region between junction five and junction four in Hooton and Clatterbridge was also closed by Cheshire Police soon after the incident.

The road has since been reopened.