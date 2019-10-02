Nick Jonas has always been vocal about his struggle with Type I diabetes, but, has now opened up about the seriousness of his situation. The singer has revealed that he was very close to coma when he was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 13.

In an interview with Cigar Aficionado, Nick Jonas said he came quite close to potentially deadly health complications, and would have gone into a coma if he had delayed his hospital visit even by a day. "I was very close to a coma. Like a day away, if I hadn't gone to the hospital," he revealed. Priyanka Chopra's husband is the youngest celeb to ever appear on the magazine's cover holding a cigar.

According to a 2007 interview in People, the "Cool" singer in his teenage years unintentionally lost a dramatic amount of weight, shedding nearly 15 pounds in around two weeks, and was constantly craving and consuming copious amounts of water and soda, after which his family decided to take him to a doctor.

The doctor diagnosed him with Type I diabetes, so severe that his blood sugar levels were over 700, far more than the 70-120 healthy insulin levels. He had come very close to suffering major physical side-effects.

In the recent interview with Cigar Aficionado, the 27-year-old recalled asking his parents "am I going to be OK". The teenage sensation switched to an insulin pump to bring the situation under control and later opened up to fans about his battle with diabetes.

The "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" actor also spoke about his newly-found love for acting. "I love acting because it's something that I feel keeps me on my toes. I'm never in a spot where I'm totally comfortable, which I like," he said.

"I get on a set, and there are so many moving parts. You have to be on your game, but you have to be willing to adapt. I feel like I'm continuing to grow in that world," he added.