Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has opened up about his mental health struggles, as he continues to stay away from the professional tour amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The 25-year-old athlete has not participated in any pro event since February, as he limits his travel due to health and safety concerns.

Know as the contemporary version of the "Bad Boy of Tennis" akin to the reputation once held by John McEnroe, Kyrgios has a tough and aggressive facade on-court. However, he has given fans a rare glimpse into his vulnerable side as he shares that he found himself in a "lonely, dark place" while suffering from depression in recent years on tour.

The controversial Australian started seeing a psychologist in 2018, and revealed that tennis is a very lonely sport. In an in-depth interview with the Daily Telegraph, he said, "I felt like no-one wanted to know me as a person, they just wanted to get a hold of me as a tennis player and use me."

"I just lost joy for the game and I was spiralling out of control."

Kyrgios has often shown aggressive on-court behaviour, one that has earned him an undesirable reputation. However, in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, fans are seeing him as a voice of reason and level-headedness.

Apart from opting out of travelling even to major events like the US Open in New York and the French Open in Paris, Kyrgios has been openly criticising colleagues whom he feels are being irresponsible.

One person who has been targeted by Kyrgios, is Novak Djokovic, who staged the ill-fated Adria tour which failed to adhere to social distancing and other safety measures. The event was eventually cancelled after several players including Djokovic himself, tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite having received numerous fines and suspensions for his on-court behaviour, Kyrgios is showing an entirely different side of his personality amid the pandemic. He says that the time away from tour has given him a chance to bond with his family, whom he hardly sees due to the hectic tennis tour schedule.

He has also taken money from his own pocket to share groceries to those in need around the area where he lives. In the middle of one of the biggest catastrophes to hit modern society, the "Bad Boy of Tennis" is proving to be a real hero.