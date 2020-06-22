Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios called it a "bone-headed decision" for Novak Djokovic to organise the Adria Tour. His comments came in after Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric both tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Saturday, 29-year old Bulgarian world number 19, Dimitrov withdrew from the fundraising tournament in Zadar, Croatia due to sickness. Previously, he lost his match against 23-year-old Croatian, Coric. Coric played again on Sunday.

Kyrgios said, "Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the 'exhibition'. Speedy recovery fellas, but that's what happens when you disregard all protocols. This is not a joke."

Croatia had started easing the country's lockdown measures just ahead of the tournament. As a result, players were not obliged to adhere to the social distancing norms and they were seen embracing each other at the net at the end of their matches.

A few days before testing positive, Dimitrov was seen playing basketball with Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, and Marin Cilic. BBC reports that before their match, Dimitrov was seen putting his arms around Coric.

Dimitrov also played in last week's Belgrade leg of the Adria Tour. He took to Instagram to reveal his condition. He wrote, "I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy."

Later on Monday, Coric also revealed that he tested positive.

On Monday, Djokovic's agent confirmed that the Serbian hasn't been tested for the virus yet, but would soon undergo a test.

The tournament in Zadar was the second event of the Adria Tour after the opening round was organised in Djokovic's hometown, Belgrade, Serbia. Djokovic was supposed to feature in Sunday's final before the match was cancelled.

The Adria Tour is a series of events that are hosted by the world number one in an attempt to help players get back to match fitness after spending so many weeks without competition.

The events saw some of the top-10 players competing, which includes Djokovic himself, along with Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem.

Professional tennis events have been halted since March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It has been decided that the US Open will be held behind closed doors between August 31 and September 13. Meanwhile, some players have voiced their concerns about travelling to New York, America's COVID-19 epicentre.