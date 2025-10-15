Former New York Jets centre Nick Mangold has revealed that he is battling a rare genetic kidney disease that has now forced him to seek a life-saving kidney transplant.

The 41-year-old former NFL player disclosed on Tuesday that he has begun dialysis treatment after years of managing the condition privately.

Mangold confirmed that the disease was diagnosed in 2006 and has gradually worsened, leaving him dependent on public support to find a donor.

Cause of Mangold's Chronic Kidney Disease

In a heartfelt statement shared on social media, Mangold explained that doctors first detected a genetic defect nearly two decades ago, warning that it could lead to kidney failure later in life. 'I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time,' he said.

The former athlete revealed that none of his relatives were medically eligible to donate a kidney, prompting him to appeal to fans for help. He encouraged those with type O blood to register as potential donors through Columbia University's kidney transplant programme, where he is currently being treated.

Mangold added that the disease had started to affect his energy and physical wellbeing earlier this year, forcing him to begin dialysis over the summer. He thanked his family and supporters for standing by him as he undergoes treatment.

Appeal for Kidney Donors Amid Nationwide Shortage

The announcement has drawn widespread attention to the growing kidney donor shortage across the United States. Experts estimate that genetic or inherited kidney conditions account for roughly 10% to 20% of all chronic kidney disease cases in adults, making them more difficult to diagnose and treat.

Individuals with type O blood are often in high demand due to compatibility restrictions. Transplant organisations report that thousands of patients nationwide are currently waiting for kidney transplants, with the average wait time extending beyond five years.

Mangold's appeal has therefore highlighted the urgent need for increased donor registration and awareness around chronic kidney disease.

A Decorated NFL Career and Life Beyond Football

Nick Mangold, born on 13 January 1984 in Centerville, Ohio, was selected by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft after an impressive college career at Ohio State University. Over 11 seasons, he earned seven Pro Bowl selections and two First-Team All-Pro honours, becoming one of the most respected offensive linemen in franchise history.

Mangold retired in 2018 after signing a one-day contract with the Jets and was inducted into the team's Ring of Honour in 2022. Known for his durability, he started all 164 games of his NFL career.

Since retirement, he has remained active within the Jets community and has focused on charity initiatives supporting veterans and youth sports. He lives in New Jersey with his wife, Jennifer Richmond, and their four children.

Mangold's situation has struck a chord among supporters and health advocates alike, underscoring the ongoing challenges faced by patients with chronic kidney disease. His openness about his condition has been praised as both courageous and potentially life-saving for others facing similar diagnoses.