Jose Vicente Leiva-Modahl, the former husband of British Olympian Diane Modahl, has been charged with 19 serious sexual offences, including child rape and coercive behaviour, following a lengthy investigation by Greater Manchester Police.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed the charges on 13 October 2025, stating that the decision to prosecute was made after a 'careful review of evidence' and in the public interest.

CPS Confirms 19 Serious Charges

Leiva-Modahl, also known as Vicente Modahl, is a 65-year-old Norwegian national and former athletics coach. The alleged offences span from 2012 to 2024 and involve one female complainant. According to the CPS, the charges include:

Two counts of raping a child

Seven counts of sexual assault (five involving a child)

Two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity

Two counts of assault by penetration of a child

Two counts of rape of a female

Two counts of assault by penetration of a female

One count of controlling and coercive behaviour

One count of causing a female to engage in sexual activity

The CPS stated that Leiva-Modahl's first appearance before Manchester Magistrates' Court is scheduled for 14 October, where proceedings are expected to be procedural before referral to a higher court.

'Sufficient Evidence to Bring the Case to Court'

James Bolton-Smith, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS North West, said the decision to prosecute followed a 'careful review of the evidence' gathered by Greater Manchester Police.

'The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Vicente Leiva-Modahl for several serious sex offences, including offences relating to child sexual abuse,' Bolton-Smith stated.

'Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

'We have worked closely with Greater Manchester Police as they carried out their investigation.'

The CPS emphasised that the charges are based on allegations and that Leiva-Modahl is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Diane Modahl: Former Champion Distances Herself

Diane Modahl, a celebrated middle-distance runner who won gold in the 800 metres at the 1990 Commonwealth Games, has not publicly commented on the charges. The couple divorced several years ago, and Modahl has since focused on youth sports development through the Diane Modahl Sports Foundation.

While Leiva-Modahl was once her coach and business partner, sources close to Modahl have indicated she has had no involvement with him professionally or personally in recent years.

Legal and Public Implications

The case has sent shockwaves through the UK athletics community, where Leiva-Modahl was once a respected figure. Legal experts say the breadth of the charges and the time span involved suggest a complex and potentially lengthy trial process.

If convicted, Leiva-Modahl could face a substantial custodial sentence. The case also raises broader questions about safeguarding in elite sports environments and the mechanisms for reporting abuse.

Court Proceedings Begin

Leiva-Modahl's first appearance at Manchester Magistrates' Court is expected to be procedural, with the case likely to be referred to a higher court due to the severity of the charges. No plea has yet been entered.

The CPS has urged the public and media to respect the anonymity of the complainant and to avoid speculation that could prejudice the legal process.