Perhaps the biggest reunion in WWE in the past few years is brewing now. After an insane turn of events on RAW this week, rumours are flying that Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns could reunite the Shield, and this time it is not just speculation.

But wait, there's more because CM Punk's positioning both as the current #1 contender for Rollins' World Heavyweight Title and also someone recently attacked by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker adds another tantalizing confirmation to the drama.

Why Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins Will Unite

WWE RAW this week live from Australia ended with the biggest shocker of all. While Rollins has endured massive betrayals and changing allegiances all through his career, most recently, his own proteges Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who were under his banner The Vision, turned on him during a chaotic ending segment after CM Punk earned a shot at Rollins' World heavyweight title.

Breakker attacked Rollins with a devastating spear out of nowhere, while Reed sided with Breakker and delivered his Tsunami move to Rollins as well, effectively ousting Rollins from his own faction. Paul Heyman appeared shocked but again sided with Breakker and Reed. The Vision, which once bore Rollins's nickname, now staged a coup on him.

At the same time, Roman Reigns is in a bitter feud with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker as well. In recent weeks, the Bloodline faction has been fractured because of internal conflict and the Usos' divided loyalties. And as a result just a couple of nights before Rollins was attacked, Reigns himself faced Reed in a match which he shockingly lost and was pinned at Crown Jewel all because of interferences by The Usos and Bron Breakker. Roman said that he wanted to be left alone. That isolation could make him more open to a partnership with someone who finds himself fighting the same villains.

Rumors already suggest WWE creative is leaning toward Rollins and Reigns teaming for Survivor Series WarGames. Therefore the timing and circumstances appear prime for a return of The Shield though without Dean Ambrose ,of course, who is now in AEW performing as Jon Moxley. But the third man to join Roman and Seth might be someone else.

CM Punk Might Join Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins

While the focus is on Rollins and Reigns, CM Punk looms large in this evolving story. On the same night Rollins was betrayed, Punk secured the #1 contender spot for Rollins' World Heavyweight Title, winning a qualifying match on RAW. But his celebration was crushed as Punk was ambushed by Reed and Breakker as well, making him a target beyond Rollins and Reigns too. This dual role that Punk has now, as both challenger to Rollins and potential victim of The Vision's wrath positions Punk interestingly.

He could enter the potential union of Rollins and Reigns as a reluctant ally, united by common enemies. Long term WWE fans will remember that Punk was the one who initially brought in The Shield to WWE, so reuniting with them once more would be massive. And after WarGames, it's not hard to imagine him turning on one or both of them. Dean Ambrose's absence is undeniable, but he is firmly in AEW now, so the original Shield trio cannot reunite in full. But creatively, WWE has the opportunity to resurrect the spirit of The Shield with two of its pillars, and perhaps the one who brought them into WWE in Punk.