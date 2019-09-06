Nicki Minaj announced she is planning to take a break from her career, on Twitter, on Thursday. She said that she is planning to start a family.

"I've decided to retire & have my family," tweeted Nicki Minaj, on Thursday. The post went viral instantly. "I know you guys are happy now," she said on her post. The rapper asked her fans to keep "reppin" her till her death. Minaj added that she loved her fans for life.

This came as a huge shock to many. "Nicki stop this ain't funny, I'm not prepared for this rn," a fan tweeted. Another fan said she hoped Minaj can start a family as well as keep making music, adding she was happy for her.

Some fans speculated that this was a prank. The 37-year-old rapper has pranked her fans several times, previously. Some thought that her account was hacked. News agencies tried to contact her representatives, but there has been no word from them, so far.

If the news is true, then it will be the end of an era. Minaj ruled the rapping industry for over a decade now. She was nominated for 10 Grammy Awards. She also earned the Guinness World Record title for the most Billboard Hot 100 entries by a solo female artist, in 2017.

Her first-ever studio album "Pink Friday," ranked at number one when it was released, The Guardian, reports. Her famous rapping journey began since then. The New York Times once called her, "a sparkling rapper with a gift for comic accents and unexpected turns of phrase."

Recently she told her listeners in the "Queen Radio" show that she had applied for a marriage license with her boyfriend Kenneth Perry and they are willing to get married in the "next 80 days", Entertainment Tonight reported.

The "Anaconda" rapper has received criticism for her relationship with Perry, a level two registered sex offender in New York. However, she has been very vocal about her choice, and she said she is not willing others to take charge of her life.

Minaj's retirement doesn't come as a complete shock, as she seemed very strong on her decision to marry her long-time boyfriend and start a family.