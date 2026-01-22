Nicki Minaj is facing the possible forced sale of her $20 million California mansion after failing to pay a $503,000 court-ordered judgment to a former employee. A judge is expected to issue a final ruling this week unless the rapper settles the outstanding amount. The judgment stems from a lawsuit filed in 2022 by Thomas Weidenmüller, a former security guard, who accused Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, of assault during a 2019 incident in Germany. Judge Cindy Pánuco ruled in Weidenmüller's favour in 2024, ordering Minaj to pay damages.

Court documents reviewed by US media show Minaj has yet to comply with the ruling, prompting the judge to consider ordering the sale of her eight-bedroom Hidden Hills property to fund the payment. Weidenmüller's lawyer argued that the singer's continued refusal to pay demonstrates a disregard for the court's authority, noting that Minaj is estimated to be worth between $150 million and $190 million. He added that repeated requests and legal efforts to recover the funds had been unsuccessful, leaving the court with limited options.

The legal dispute comes weeks after Minaj drew attention for appearing at a conservative political event in Arizona, where she publicly praised President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. While unrelated to the lawsuit, the appearance added to scrutiny surrounding the artist. Unless the judgment is paid in full, the court is expected to decide whether to proceed with the sale of Minaj's property, bringing a high-profile legal battle closer to its conclusion.