Nicki Minaj is at the centre of fresh controversy after posting provocative comments against television journalist Don Lemon. The rapper's song 'My Life' has suddenly secured the top spot on Billboard's Rap Digital Song Sales chart, despite never being released as an official single.

The track was originally released in 2023 as part of her Pink Friday 2 album. According to Forbes, Minaj's song debuted at the top of the sales chart following a staggering 44,000 per cent increase in US digital sales, now listed as one of the most dramatic surges in recent Billboard chart history.

Controversies Fuel Unexpected Commercial Success

This sudden and unexpected commercial success arrived at a time when the rapper-singer had been making headlines less for her music and more for a string of public controversies. Minaj has recently been straightforward about her political views, repeatedly voicing support for Donald Trump, while also making provocative remarks that have consistently sparked public backlash.

Her track 'My Life' was revived and thrust back into the spotlight amid online clashes, making its resurgence an intriguing moment for fans and industry observers alike. The sales boost was not a result of a new music video release, a TikTok trend, or any promotional push. Rather, fan reactions to Minaj's recent political alignment and high-profile appearances at political events appear to have driven the surge.

Political Appearances Draw Fierce Criticism

Minaj attended the Turning Point USA conference last month, a conservative-leaning political event where the rapper spoke about her views whilst expressing admiration for personalities involved in the movement. Her comments about President Donald Trump and other political subjects sparked heated debate among her fanbase and the public.

Her appearance at the conference alone drew fierce criticism from fans, cultural commentators, LGBTQ+ advocates, and civil rights organisations.

Hours before the chart surge, Minaj broke her silence on social media to lash out at Don Lemon for covering an ICE protest at a Minnesota church. Critics objected to her remarks over the language she used, which they viewed as a homophobic slur. On her post on X, she also called him a 'thug' who she wants in jail.

The controversial moments appeared to reignite interest in her music, prompting fans to purchase digital copies of 'My Life' and drive up its sales. That surge propelled the track to the top of the Rap Digital Song Sales chart.

DON ‘COCK SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING.



HOW DARE YOU?



I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!!



HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION.



LOCK HIM UP!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xoQBl9KDJY — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 19, 2026

Track Sold Fewer Than 10 Copies Before Surge

Minaj's 'My Life,' which appears on her Pink Friday 2 album, was never released as an official single, and this explains why it had not appeared on the sales charts until its recent surge. With this development, this song is now listed as one of the singer's chart-toppers.

Sales then skyrocketed by 44,250 per cent in just seven days, as fans rushed to support her amid backlash over her recent political stance. The song is now listed as one of the singer's chart-toppers.

Whilst recent controversies drove higher sales for the song, Minaj's success is hardly new. She has long established herself as one of the music industry's most formidable artists through sold-out shows and high-selling albums, maintaining a devoted fanbase that responds swiftly to perceived attacks on the rapper.