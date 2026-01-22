After nearly two decades of marriage, Nicole Kidman is stepping into 2026 with refreshed optimism and a slate of compelling film and television projects on the horizon.

The Oscar-winning actress is channelling her energy into a bright professional future following her separation from country music star Keith Urban, with insiders revealing that the 58-year-old star remains buoyed by the unwavering support of her two daughters.

What could have been a devastating personal blow has instead become a catalyst for reinvention, both personally and professionally.

'She is refreshed and optimistic about the new year,' a source told an outlet in comments published Monday, January 19. The insider added that Kidman is 'looking ahead to a busy and exciting year professionally too, with several projects coming up.'

The statement underscores a woman determined to define her own narrative rather than be defined by her marital status.

Family First: How Nicole Kidman's Daughters Have Become Her Anchor

Kidman, 58, cherishes family time with her daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15, who have become instrumental in her emotional recovery. Nicole spends a lot of time with her girls.

They're all settling back into their routine,' the source shared, emphasising that 'things have been calm.' The bond between mother and daughters runs deeper than mere companionship; it represents a united front during turbulent times.

Behind closed doors, the three women have become an inseparable unit. Speculation surrounding the split included rumours of Urban's involvement with guitarist Maggie Baugh, which a friend denied in October 2025.

However, reports suggest Urban has moved in with a new love interest. 'I hear he has someone, which is why the girls are publicly supporting Mum,' the source claimed, noting that 'people think they are even living together,' suggesting the teenage girls are aligning with their mother as a united front.

The daughters' visible support for Kidman represents a powerful statement about family loyalty and priorities. At ages 17 and 15, Sunday and Faith are old enough to understand the complexities of adult relationships, yet young enough to require their mother's guidance through this transition.

Their public alignment with Kidman sends a clear message about where their hearts lie.

Nicole Kidman's Career Resurgence: A Powerhouse Year Ahead

Just as her personal life has shifted, Kidman's professional trajectory is soaring. She is set to star in the sequel to Practical Magic, expected to premiere in September, reuniting audiences with the beloved supernatural world that captured hearts in the original 1998 film.

The project represents one of the most anticipated sequels in recent memory.

Additionally, she will appear in the third season of Lioness alongside Zoe Saldaña, as well as Margo's Got Money Troubles with Elle Fanning and Scarpetta featuring Jamie Lee Curtis. The actress also looks forward to a new season of her popular HBO Max series Big Little Lies.

This unprecedented concentration of high-profile projects gives Kidman the opportunity to reclaim her narrative on her own terms, demonstrating that her talent and marketability remain undiminished by her personal circumstances.

The Divorce Settlement: Moving Forward With Civility

Kidman and Urban, both 58, were married for almost two decades before their summer split. 'Sometimes relationships just run their course,' a source revealed at the time, noting that Kidman 'did not want the separation and was trying to save things' before it happened.

The revelation paints a picture of a woman who fought for her marriage but ultimately accepted the inevitable.

They finalised their divorce earlier this month, with both parties waiving spousal and child support. Urban will have 'every other weekend' with their daughters, an arrangement that allows Kidman primary custody whilst ensuring the girls maintain a relationship with their father.

The amicable terms suggest that despite the dissolution of their romance, both parents remain committed to co-parenting with dignity.

Urban is reportedly working on a breakup album in Nashville that could reveal the complexities of his relationship with Kidman, and insiders indicate he's 'serious' about his new girlfriend, Karley Scott Collins, 26.

Collins, however, denied dating rumours on social media, sharing a screenshot of a headline claiming Urban had moved in with her. She dismissed the speculation as 'absolute RIDICULOUS and untrue', adding a laugh-crying emoji for good measure.

As for Kidman, she remains focused on her family and career. Earlier this month, she shared a heartwarming social media post celebrating the New Year, posing arm in arm with her daughters whilst watching fireworks.

She wrote, ' Looking forward into 2026'. The photograph encapsulates everything this chapter represents: resilience, family unity, and unbridled hope for what lies ahead.