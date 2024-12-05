Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders has praised Elon Musk's recent calls to reduce the Pentagon's massive budget, aligning with the goals of the newly proposed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The initiative, spearheaded by Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, aims to scrutinise government spending, hold agencies accountable, and optimise operations.

Sanders Takes Aim at Pentagon Overspending

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sanders criticised the Pentagon for its repeated audit failures and immense budget increases. According to the New York Post, Sanders stated, "The Pentagon, with a budget of £669 billion (US$886 billion), just failed its 7th audit in a row. It's lost track of billions. Last year, only 13 senators voted against the Military Industrial Complex and a defence budget full of waste and fraud. That must change."

Sanders highlighted the rapid growth of the Department of Defence's budget, which has surged from £552 billion (US$700 billion) three years ago to its current allocation of £671 billion (US$850 billion). While defence officials claim the budget supports troop retention, pay raises, and investment in advanced capabilities, Sanders and others have raised concerns over fiscal mismanagement. According to a report from the Department of Defense, Undersecretary Mike McCord emphasised that the increased budget has also supported research and development efforts.

Elon Musk is right.



The Pentagon, with a budget of $886 billion, just failed its 7th audit in a row. It’s lost track of billions.



Last year, only 13 senators voted against the Military Industrial Complex and a defense budget full of waste and fraud.



That must change. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 1, 2024

Persistent Audit Failures Raise Concerns

The Pentagon's inability to pass an audit since audits became legally required in 2018 has intensified scrutiny. As reported by The Hill, of the 28 entities audited within the Department, only nine received an unmodified opinion, while the majority received disclaimers or are awaiting results. Efforts to achieve a clean audit by 2028 remain hampered by the complexity of accounting for the Department's numerous systems.

Critics argue that such failures undermine trust in how taxpayer funds are managed, particularly given the increasing defence budget. The Friends Committee on National Legislation noted that "massive spending on military operations post-9/11 has failed to address global threats effectively," instead benefitting defence contractors and reinforcing a growing "war economy."

A Growing "War Economy"

The ballooning Pentagon budget has also sparked broader debates about excessive military expenditures. Advocacy groups like the Friends Committee on National Legislation contend that redirecting funds towards diplomacy, development, and peacebuilding could better address societal needs and emerging global challenges. They argue that throwing more money at the Pentagon does not equate to improved national security.

The Promise of DOGE

The Department of Government Efficiency could mark a transformative step in addressing wasteful government spending. With Musk and Ramaswamy at the helm, DOGE aims to streamline operations, reduce inefficiencies, and improve transparency across federal agencies. As noted by the New York Post, the initiative intends to prioritise accountability and optimise resource allocation to reduce fiscal waste.

If successful, DOGE could serve as a model for effective governance, fostering a culture of accountability and prudent resource management. By targeting areas of excess, the department has the potential to redirect taxpayer funds toward programs that better serve public interests while maintaining fiscal discipline.