Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, has faced renewed scrutiny over allegations of fascist and racist behaviour during his schoolboy days at Dulwich College, stemming from a 1981 letter that resurfaced in 2025.

The document, written by teacher Chloë Deakin, expressed grave concerns about appointing the then-17-year-old Farage as a prefect due to his professed neo-fascist views and incidents like chanting Hitler Youth songs.

This controversy, initially exposed in 2013, has sparked debates on Farage's past and its implications for his political career amid trending searches on his racist claims and school history.

The 1981 Letter: Discovery and Contents

The letter, dated 4 June 1981, was sent by English teacher Chloë Deakin to headmaster David Emms at Dulwich College, a prestigious independent school with current day fees of £10,206 per term for years 9-13. Deakin, who did not know Farage personally, based her concerns on staff discussions, noting one colleague described him as 'a fascist, but that was no reason why he would not make a good prefect.'

Another highlighted his 'publicly professed racist and neo-fascist views', citing an incident where Farage was so offensive to a boy in his set, that he had to be removed from the lesson. A third recounted Farage and others marching through a quiet Sussex village very late at night shouting Hitler-youth songs during a CCF camp.

The chaplain commented that views of that kind expressed by boys of that age are 'deep-seated, and are meant'. Deakin argued that appointing him would endorse extremism and disillusion staff and students. The letter was first revealed publicly by journalist Michael Crick for Channel 4 News on 19 September 2013.

Allegations from Former Peers

Fresh investigations, particularly a Guardian article on 22 November 2025, saw 20 former Dulwich students share accounts of Farage's behaviour. Peter Ettedgui recalled Farage growling 'Hitler was right' or 'gas them', sometimes adding a long hiss to mimic the sound of gas showers, and using slurs like 'Paki' or 'Wog'.

Jean-Pierre Lihou remembered Farage singing a racist song: 'Gas em all, gas em all, into the chambers they crawl. We'll gas all the paks, and we'll gas all the yids, and we'll gas all the coons and all their fucking kids.' Others described Nazi salutes, chanting 'Sieg heil', using the n-word and p-word, and targeting ethnic minorities in CCF.

One anonymous pupil said Farage taught younger cadets the 'gas 'em all' song. These claims align with a 2016 open letter from a school friend recalling Farage's interest in National Front symbols and chanting similar songs.

Farage's Responses and Broader Impact

Farage has consistently denied the allegations, though his responses varied over time. In 2013, he admitted saying 'some ridiculous things' to wind up teachers but denied racist intent or knowing Hitler Youth songs. By 2025, his spokespeople called claims 'wholly untrue' and threatened legal action, noting no primary evidence and dismissing them as smears against Reform UK. On 24 November 2025, Farage himself said: 'No, not with intent.'

A viral X post from journalist Michael Crick highlighted Farage's shifting answers, noting, 'The Guardian's timeline on Farage's shifting responses to the Dulwich College allegations, 2013-25.'

The Guardian's timeline on Farage's

shifting responses to the Dulwich College allegations, 2013-25. And it's great they print the responses by Farage's lawyer Adam Richardson - it's not often media outlets do that. https://t.co/BIAJ9RbSYL https://t.co/OBBokJ75Uk — Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) November 24, 2025

The resurgence, amid 2025 political tensions, has fuelled discussions on character in politics, with critics like David Lammy referencing it, though some defend it as youthful banter. Supporters argue it's irrelevant to current policies.