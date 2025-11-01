Amazon's Fire TV Stick is changing, and not everyone is happy about it.

The company has rolled out major software changes that block certain apps, limit VPN use and tighten control over what users can install.

The update, launched alongside the new Fire TV 4K Select, signals a clear shift. Amazon wants to stop people using modified or 'dodgy' Fire Sticks to stream free content.

It also means regular users will lose some of the flexibility they once enjoyed.

Goodbye Android Freedom

Older Fire TV Sticks ran on a version of Android that made it easy to add extra apps from outside Amazon's Appstore, a trick known as sideloading.

Many used it for harmless tweaks or extra streaming options, but others used it to access illegal content such as free sports or films.

Now the new model runs on Amazon's own system called Vega OS, which blocks those unapproved apps altogether.

It is a move designed to stop piracy, but it also ends the freedom many users loved about older devices.

VPNs Also Hit by New Restrictions

The update does not just block suspicious apps. It also affects VPNs (virtual private networks), which are tools people use to protect their privacy or access region-locked content.

Users of the latest Fire TV 4K Select have found they cannot install popular VPN apps such as NordVPN or ExpressVPN.

App developers and Amazon had anticipated a fix in late October, but a software update is still pending and there is no clear timeline for its release.

VPNs are commonly used for privacy and security, not just to bypass regional restrictions. Some cybersecurity experts have noted that removing VPN support, even temporarily, could make users more vulnerable on public networks.

Security Versus Convenience

Amazon says the changes are meant to keep users safe from malware and scams often hidden in pirated apps. But for many, the new restrictions feel like the company is taking away choice in the name of security.

Critics argue that the move mirrors Apple's 'walled garden' approach, where users can only download approved apps. Others say it marks the end of Fire TV's reputation as an open, flexible platform for streaming enthusiasts.

Still, rights-holders and streaming companies have welcomed the tougher stance. Modified Fire Sticks have become a major problem in the UK, with law enforcement warning that selling or using them can lead to fines or even prosecution.

UK Crackdown Expands

Enforcement agencies across the UK have stepped up efforts to target suppliers and users of modified Fire TV Sticks.

According to reports, a nationwide campaign led by the Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT) has identified several areas where illegal streaming devices are being distributed, including London, Kent, Sussex, Norfolk, Northamptonshire, Lincolnshire, Staffordshire, the East and West Midlands, Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Cheshire, Northumbria, North Yorkshire and parts of Scotland.

FACT described the operation as a relentless crackdown, warning that anyone selling or using unauthorised streaming hardware risks prosecution.

Authorities say the goal is not just to curb piracy but also to protect consumers from the malware and fraud risks that often accompany modified devices.

What UK Users Should Expect

At £49.99, the new Fire TV 4K Select is still affordable, but it comes with tighter limits.

Older Fire TV models running on the Android-based Fire OS will keep their current features for now.

Industry watchers believe Amazon will eventually roll out Vega OS across all Fire TV devices, meaning VPNs and sideloading could soon disappear completely.

For most users who stick to official apps such as Prime Video, Netflix, BBC iPlayer or Disney+, nothing will change. But for those who liked experimenting with extra software, the Fire TV Stick is becoming a much more closed box.

The End of the DIY Fire Stick Era

Amazon's latest update marks a clear turning point. What started as an affordable, flexible streaming stick is now becoming a tightly managed device built for safety and control.

Whether that is good or bad depends who you ask. But one thing is certain: the days of turning a Fire TV Stick into a 'do-it-all' gadget are numbered.